ICO Group of Companies has put a shuttered hotel in Downtown L.A. up for sale, The Real Deal has learned. An entity linked to the L.A.-based investment firm is listing the 294-key Mayfair hotel at 1256 West 7th Street for $69.8 million, or about $237,000 per room, according to online listings for the property. Maxim Hotel Brokerage is marketing the property for sale. ICO did not respond to a request for comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO