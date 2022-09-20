Read full article on original website
A.J. Khair to add 65 apartments to Hollywood inventory
Development and construction firm A.J. Khair has submitted plans for a six-story, 65-unit residential building in Hollywood just days after filing an application for a hotel project in WeHo. The new plans were filed by Demetri Samaha, A.J. Khair’s president, and scanned into department records on Tuesday. Renderings show a...
ICO wants $70M for shuttered Mayfair hotel in DTLA
ICO Group of Companies has put a shuttered hotel in Downtown L.A. up for sale, The Real Deal has learned. An entity linked to the L.A.-based investment firm is listing the 294-key Mayfair hotel at 1256 West 7th Street for $69.8 million, or about $237,000 per room, according to online listings for the property. Maxim Hotel Brokerage is marketing the property for sale. ICO did not respond to a request for comment.
Toyota of Hollywood could turn into a retail village
The nation’s oldest Toyota dealership may clear its Hollywood lot for hundreds of apartments, offices, townhomes, shops and restaurants. An affiliate of Houston-based Hines has filed plans to replace the 65-year-old Toyota of Hollywood with a retail village at 6000 West Hollywood Boulevard, Bisnow reported. Plans call to replace...
Real estate takes center stage at LA mayoral debate
For 55 minutes on Wednesday evening, L.A. mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass stood behind podiums on stage at the Skirball Cultural Center, trading mostly civil talking points in the general election’s first debate. Much of the hour revolved around real estate. With Caruso the developer in a...
Foreclosure looms for 444 South Flower in Downtown LA
Oaktree Capital initiated a foreclosure on a 48-story tower in Downtown L.A., a possible sign of distress for the city’s central office market. An Oaktree real estate debt fund is pursuing a Uniform Commercial Code foreclosure auction for equity interests in Coretrust Capital Partners’ skyscraper at 444 South Flower Street, according to an auction notice. Oaktree, which is the mezzanine lender on the property, set the sale on Nov. 18.
Beverly Hills City Council approves Rodeo Drive hotel
Developer LVMH has nearly reached the finish line after the Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the French conglomerate’s plans to build a 115-key Cheval Blanc hotel on Rodeo Drive. “It’s visionary, it’s the future,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said of the proposal at the end...
First tenant signed at Simi Valley industrial park
Developers of a five-building industrial park in Simi Valley have inked a deal for the property’s first lease. Stream Realty Partners, based in Dallas, and QuadReal Property Group, based in Vancouver, have leased a 135,600-square-foot building at 1800 Tapo Canyon Road, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Trammell Crow buys land for tallest building in Long Beach
In the summer of 2019, the City of Long Beach published an environmental report that detailed plans for a multifamily project by Trammell Crow Residential that would dramatically reshape a neighborhood of the coastal city and create its tallest building. Now Trammell Crow Residential has actually bought the land.
710 stub in Pasadena could take 10 years to develop
Redeveloping a nearly 50-acre swath known as the 710 stub in Pasadena would take a decade, city officials say. That was the conclusion made in early planning efforts to reintegrate the once-planned extension to the 710 Freeway back into the community, the Pasadena Star-News reported. “We’re embarking on a process...
