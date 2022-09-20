Read full article on original website
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
Fall marine ecology field research opportunity for high school students
This fall high school students of all grades have an opportunity to learn about marine ecology while getting muddy in the Damariscotta River estuary. The Darling Marine Center based research team is inviting high school students to apply to participate in green crab surveys as part of an ongoing community science research program in the Damariscotta River estuary.
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
Alna sets special vote on clerks’ pay
Still looking to land a town clerk, Alna selectmen have a new plan. Sept. 21, they set a 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 special town meeting at the fire station. The lone article, after picking the moderator, seeks voters’ OK to negotiate terms of employment for the clerk and deputy clerk.
Karl’s Kids’ annual pork roast Oct. 16 in Nobleboro
Karl’s Kids, a program of the Rotary Club of Damariscotta which helps local kids with athletic equipment and trips, will be holding their fourth annual Karl’s Kids Pig Roast on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Duck Puddle Campground, 60 Campground Road, Nobleboro. Bring your...
Thanks for the support
My former office neighbor and longstanding ad salesperson and operations manager, Sarah Morley, shared the following story of a recent encounter which helped boost our confidence. “I was standing waiting to pay for my coffee and two ladies walked in and one lady immediately picked up our paper and said,...
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
Nikki
From the first moment of my visit with Nikki Emerson, the current but about to be, past, manager of Boothbay Harbor’s Hannaford store, I was quite surprised by her connection with the staff. From our greeting in the parking lot, through the produce section to the inner workings of the stocking area, she greeted workers by name and engaged in meaningful conversation. Not just “Hi, how are you?”, but personal discourse regarding their job, their family or some other inquiry of significance. It became very obvious to me that Nikki truly had genuine interest in her coworkers.
All positive
Last week’s editorial ran long, so I ended it without the usual “Week’s positive parting thought.” To offset that and get ahead for the next time(s), the below will be nothing but positive thoughts. They are about our towns. So this is going to be easy.
Final agricultural fairs coming up
Farmington Fair: Sept. 18 - 24. Fairgrounds, 292 High St., Farmington. https://www.farmingtonfairmaine.com. Common Ground Country Fair: Sept. 23 - 25. 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity. https://www.mofga.org/the-fair/schedule/. Cumberland Fair: Sept. 25 - Oct. 1. 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. https://cumberlandfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022-daily-schedule.pdf. Fryeburg Fair: Oct. 2 - 9. 1154 Main St., Fryeburg. www.fryeburgfair.org/p/about1/program--map-of-fairgrounds.
Woolwich selectmen to acknowledge Native Americans
A statement acknowledging Native Americans will become a permanent part of Woolwich’s annual town report. Pat Lewis of Barley Neck Road suggested the select board pass a resolution recognizing Native Americans on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 10. “I want to acknowledge that Native people lived in this very...
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
Get your shots here!
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lincoln Medical Partners (LMP) locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. LMP’s Waldoboro team will be offering flu vaccine at the Waldoboro Town offices on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s on the Easel?
When folks walk along the Shore Road on any given day in any given month they see the lovely gardens that are planted for everyone to enjoy. A labor of love for sure. Painting them is even more rewarding. I painted this in May. To see painting larger, click on...
Service notice for Major Patrick Kendley
A burial service for Major Patrick Kendley, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
Boothbay Railway Village Museum prepares for another fantastic fall season
The Railway Village Museum prepares for another vibrant fall and holiday season with a collection of community favorite events. Family Harvest Day, Oct. 1: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information visit RailwayVillage.org.
DINNER, DRINKS AND MUSIC AT OCEAN POINT INN
Ocean Point Inn invites you to dinner, drinks and great music every Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Tonight we feature, local favorites, Dave & Chris Gagne from 6-8PM. Our menu offers nightly dinner and drink specials. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday evenings. For more information call 207-633-4200. www.oceanpointinn.com.
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
Winslow Meyers solo show at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta proudly presents artist Winslow Myers with a selection of his paintings in the River Room from Sept. 22 until Oct. 12. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Saturday, Septs. 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. Myers grew up in Walpole, left Maine...
