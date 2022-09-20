ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropics are bubbling up this week

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
A new tropical storm formed in the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon. Tropical Storm Gaston has 50 mph winds and is in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It’s moving to the north-northeast at 18 miles per hour and will not get anywhere close to the United States.

Gaston will be fairly short-lived, as far as being purely tropical. It’s also forecast not to make a landfall before fizzling over water.

Hurricane Fiona went through an eyewall replacement cycle and now shows a very concentric eye, which is a signal for a strengthening hurricane. Fiona is forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it passes near Bermuda later this week. Fiona will not come to the U.S., but will kick up high waves on the east coast.

For us in Southwest Florida, the one to watch is “Invest 98-L” in the Atlantic Ocean. This is expected to be our next named storm (Hermine) over the next 5 days. We are interested in this because it could get close to SWFL this time next week.

We are also tracking Hurricane Fiona and another area of interest in the tropical Atlantic, which we will have to keep our eyes on going into next week. Find out more in Tropics Talk.

