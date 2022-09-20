Effective: 2022-09-22 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1215 PM EDT. Target Area: Hardee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .With the recent heavy rainfall, many rivers and streams remain in minor to moderate flood. Drier conditions expected during the next couple of days should help reduce river levels. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/11/2011. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Peace River Zolfo Springs at 16.0 17.6 Thu 8 pm 17.3 16.4 15.2 14.2 13.4

