Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
Rolling Stone

Roseanne Barr Attempts Career Revival With ‘A Roseanne Comedy Special’

Rosanne Barr seems to be hoping three years is enough time for audiences to forget her past controversies. The comedian is attempting a career revival with a stand-up special aptly titled, A Roseanne Comedy Special, set for release via the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation in early 2023. It will mark her first stand-up special in 16 years. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a statement. “Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all...
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
TODAY.com

Why Sheryl Lee Ralph broke out in song during moving Emmys speech

Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned viewers and attendees at the 74th Emmy Awards when she broke out in song during her acceptance speech. With her stunning gown and hair, Ralph was already winning at the award show for fans on Twitter. However, it was after being announced as the year’s outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series that she genuinely stole the show.
A.V. Club

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are going nowhere in the time-travel comedy Meet Cute

The first day at any “introduction to screenwriting” class worth its salt hammers one thing home: your story won’t connect with an audience if your lead characters don’t want anything. Yes, yes, rules are made to be broken, and experimental art is vital to the expansion of any form, but I do not think that Meet Cute, a two-hander low-budget rom-com debuting on Peacock, had this as its goal. It is, instead, simply a failure.
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast

Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
Glamour

Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio’s Two Career Rules

Five years after Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has continued his reign as culture's foremost Soft Boy Hunk, a role once held by Titanic-era Leonardo DiCaprio, as all scholars of pop culture hotties well know. In his cover interview for British Vogue, Chalamet revealed the two pieces of advice DiCaprio once bestowed on him back in 2018—and no, it was not instructions on how to form one's own “Pussy Posse” (Timmy would never).
A.V. Club

HBO to pop some heads with David Cronenberg-produced Scanners TV show

Some younger internet users may be surprised to learn that Scanners is the name of a movie and not the name of an animated GIF, but now it’s also going to be the name of a TV show… a TV show based on the animated GIF that’s based on the movie. (Actually, even knowing Scanners as an internet meme is positively ancient at this point, so maybe it has looped back around to being better known as a movie?)
