Jacksonville, FL

'Unparalleled' nonprofit leader Nina Waters to retire from Community Foundation for NE Fla

By Beth Reese Cravey, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

Nina Waters plans to retire on Sept. 1, 2023, after almost 20 years at the helm of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida , the state's largest community foundation and a prominent philanthropic organization.

Waters, who turns 65 next August, has been on the foundation's staff since 2001 and president since 2005.

Board chairman Brian J. Davis, a U.S. District Court judge, announced the pending leadership change Tuesday.

"While we are saddened by the thought of her departure, we know she richly deserves the rest and relaxation that will come with retirement," he said.

Community Foundation: In A.L. Lewis' name, Black community stewards lead philanthropic effort in Jacksonville

Nina Waters guest column: Public Service Grants help nonprofits solve community problems

The board has formed a search committee and retained a "national search firm with deep experience placing community foundation executives in high-profile positions," Davis said. The position will be advertised in early 2023 and the board hopes to hire a new president by Aug. 30, 2023.

Created in 1964, the foundation has assets of $630.4 million and has made about $640 million in grants since its inception. Through philanthropic and civic activities, the foundation "connects people who care with causes that matter" in Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Baker, Clay and Putnam counties, according to its website.

Waters, who arrived at the foundation two weeks before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has built an organization that is "remarkably well positioned for the future," Davis said.

"Out of those dark days, she rose as a leader and community pillar whose presence is requested at nearly every major conversation in our community," he said. "In partnership with donors, trustees and the team she has built, Nina has ensured that The Community Foundation is and will continue to be an anchor philanthropic institution in Northeast Florida."

A leader in the nonprofit and philanthropic community

Waters joined the foundation as vice president of administration and community leadership, after serving as executive director of Jacksonville's PACE Center for Girls . In her early years at the foundation, she was "expertly mentored and coached" by Andy Bell, her predecessor as president, she said.

"What has been so incredibly clear to me throughout my time at The Community Foundation is that any success that we achieve is the result of the generosity of our fundholders, the tireless work of our nonprofit partners and the unwavering commitment to our mission to stimulate philanthropy to build a better community by our staff and trustees," Waters said. "It has never been me — it has always been we. And we are thankful to all of you for trusting us to be your partner in philanthropy."

In retirement, she said she plans to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren. But until then, she will be busy.

"There is still much more work to do together," she said.

Guest column: First Coast Relief Fund celebrates fifth anniversary

Guest column: Community Foundation will do more

In July the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida gave Waters its Sector Advocate Award, which honors a person in Northeast Florida who has "demonstrated an extraordinary level of service and commitment to the local nonprofit sector." She was only the third recipient of the award in the center's 20-year history.

"Nina’s intelligence, generosity, honesty and passion for helping people are well-known to all in the nonprofit and philanthropic community,” center CEO Rena Coughlin said. “She has led The Community Foundation to exponential growth, helped lead the creation of important new funds and fields of interest that have grown access and capacity across the sector, and she has never forgotten her roots as a nonprofit staffer. Her commitment runs deep.”

Among those new funds are the Jacksonville Public Education Fund, the Women's Giving Alliance and the newly created A.L. Lewis Black Opportunity & Impact Fund, both based at the foundation, and the First Coast Relief Fund.

"Nina’s leadership within the nonprofit community has been unparalleled," Davis said at the time of the center's honor. "Nina has either led or partnered with others to shine a light on a host of community issues — responding to crises, investing in research, convening interested stakeholders, inviting national solution providers to present here, raising money by connecting generous donors and advocating on behalf of the nonprofits who serve all the citizens of the First Coast."

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 'Unparalleled' nonprofit leader Nina Waters to retire from Community Foundation for NE Fla

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

