Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Robertson Form School Facilities Committee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson have formed a committee to evaluate the needs of local school facilities. A 2020 report from MGT Consultng identified around a billion dollars worth of need in Hamilton County Schools. This includes dilapidated conditions...
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
Veteran suicide crisis continues & a woman in GA works to keep her husband's memory alive
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — A follow up this week to a Price of Freedom story we told you 2 years ago. Matt McCarthy was an EOD or a bomb tech in the Army. He completed several combat deployments. He then left the military and settled down. He started a life...
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
Group questions whether Mayor Kelly influenced the Dist. 8 runoff election.
CHATTANOOGA,TN(WDEF) – Marvene Noel defeated Marie Mott in a runoff election for City Council’s District 8 last Thursday. But, there’s only one question that still remains. It’s not as to who won or who lost, but whether Mayor Tim Kelly used his influence to tip the scales of the election.
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
Tennessee neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
