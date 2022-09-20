ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

97.3 ESPN

Wildwood, NJ’s Iconic Sea Theater Undergoing Major Makeover

What's old is about to become new again in Wildwood as the shore town's iconic Sea Theater undergoes extensive renovation. The building, located at 4005 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood (between E. Spencer Ave. and E. Youngs Ave.), is over 100 years old. Sea Theater's humble beginnings were in the 1910s...
southjerseyobserver.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Raises More Than $80,000 For The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members gather at the start of the “Out of the Darkness” Walk benefitting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. (Photo provided) Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team member’s fundraising efforts garnered more than $80,000 in total funds raised...
capemayvibe.com

Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey

You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
foodgressing.com

Atlantic City Restaurant Week 2022 New Jersey: Menus Highlights, Dates

Atlantic City Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 2 – 7, 2022. It’s a 6-day celebration of the culinary scene in Atlantic City. During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for a fixed price (not including beverage, tax and gratuity). This is an annual event offered in...
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
New Jersey 101.5

Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival

The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival. The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.
CBS Philly

New Jersey surfer attempting to surf Atlantic, Pacific Coasts & Hawaii in 1 day

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A surfer from New Jersey is celebrating the last full day of summer Wednesday with the adventure of a lifetime. He's trying to surf the Atlantic Coast, Pacific Coast and in Hawaii all in one day. While most of us were still sleeping, Ben Gravy was already on the beach in Atlantic City. He hopped on his board at 2 a.m. to ride the waves near his hometown of Ventnor. Gravy says he rode near the ferris wheel on Steer Pier so he'd have a little extra light. He didn't even stick around to see the sunrise. He immediately drove to Philadelphia International Airport where he hopped on a flight to California at 6 a.m. Within the last hour, he knocked the second item off his checklist, surfing the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles. Now, he's on his way to Hawaii to end the epic day.
ocnjsentinel.com

Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
atlanticcityweekly.com

On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT

On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

