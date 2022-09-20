Read full article on original website
Inside Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen on fiery first day in Atlantic City
Just off the main level of Caesars Atlantic City Gordon Ramsay welcomed guests to his new restaurant on Wednesday, the first day it was open to the public. “Welcome to Hell’s Kitchen Atlantic City,” said Ramsay. But to some guests’ dismay, it wasn’t the actual Gordon Ramsay standing...
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Wildwood, NJ’s Iconic Sea Theater Undergoing Major Makeover
What's old is about to become new again in Wildwood as the shore town's iconic Sea Theater undergoes extensive renovation. The building, located at 4005 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood (between E. Spencer Ave. and E. Youngs Ave.), is over 100 years old. Sea Theater's humble beginnings were in the 1910s...
southjerseyobserver.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Raises More Than $80,000 For The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members gather at the start of the “Out of the Darkness” Walk benefitting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. (Photo provided) Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team member’s fundraising efforts garnered more than $80,000 in total funds raised...
capemayvibe.com
Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey
You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
foodgressing.com
Atlantic City Restaurant Week 2022 New Jersey: Menus Highlights, Dates
Atlantic City Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 2 – 7, 2022. It’s a 6-day celebration of the culinary scene in Atlantic City. During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for a fixed price (not including beverage, tax and gratuity). This is an annual event offered in...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
After 17 Years, One Location of a Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant is Closing
After nearly two decades at the Jersey Shore, one restaurant will not be returning when the tourists do next season. However, there is some good news to report in this story. In an era where it seems like every time you go online, there's news of another restaurant closing, this particular eatery has two locations and only one is shutting down.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival
The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival. The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
‘Unsanctioned’ car rally planned for Wildwood, NJ this weekend
WILDWOOD — They're only going to say it once. Wildwood officials have posted a warning about an "unsanctioned" car rally that's headed to the area this weekend, noting that police will have zero tolerance for careless or reckless driving. All visitors to the Wildwoods are welcome, the statement says,...
New Jersey surfer attempting to surf Atlantic, Pacific Coasts & Hawaii in 1 day
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A surfer from New Jersey is celebrating the last full day of summer Wednesday with the adventure of a lifetime. He's trying to surf the Atlantic Coast, Pacific Coast and in Hawaii all in one day. While most of us were still sleeping, Ben Gravy was already on the beach in Atlantic City. He hopped on his board at 2 a.m. to ride the waves near his hometown of Ventnor. Gravy says he rode near the ferris wheel on Steer Pier so he'd have a little extra light. He didn't even stick around to see the sunrise. He immediately drove to Philadelphia International Airport where he hopped on a flight to California at 6 a.m. Within the last hour, he knocked the second item off his checklist, surfing the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles. Now, he's on his way to Hawaii to end the epic day.
Docking in New Jersey, Cape May-Lewes Ferry is its own destination
CAPE MAY, N.J. (PIX11) — What was once a simple way to get from Point A to Point B has become its own destination. By the shore of Cape May in New Jersey is the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It has so much to offer — even before you set sail. Watch the video player above […]
ocnjsentinel.com
Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore
UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
Ridley Park Man Lived at Vet Stadium in Secret, Tells All in Book
Walt Disney had his secret apartment located in the Disneyland firehouse. Tom Garvey had his secret spot at Veteran’s Stadium, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I was like a kid with a Willy Wonka golden ticket,” he says. The Ridley Park native who now lives in...
atlanticcityweekly.com
On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT
On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits bump in road with cancellation (UPDATED)
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed Tuesday morning that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
97.3 ESPN
