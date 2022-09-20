Read full article on original website
Related
News-Herald.com
OPSWA high school football statewide notebook for Week 4
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half. Let’s check out some of the top performances that stood out during the final week of the first half of the season with this week’s OPSWA high school football notebook:
High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games
The Winton Woods High School football team has excelled with a undefeated record entering the second half of the regular season.
WSAZ
Week 4 of the WVSSAC football rankings are released Tuesday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are the latest computer rankings of West Virginia high school football teams.
WSAZ
A trio of teams are ranked in Ohio HS football
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we near the halfway point in Ohio high school football, three teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll. In Division V, the Ironton Fighting Tigers are ranked 1st and received 173 votes while the Coal Grove Hornets fell from 8th to 9th despite still being unbeaten. Meanwhile, the Green Bobcats are one spot from being in the top ten at #11 in Division VII.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prep Football: Mason breaks in new field, Polar Bears look for first ever 5-0 start, Lewis has important district tilt
PENDLETON COUNTY (0-5) AT MASON COUNTY (4-0) It’s time to christen the new turf field at Mason County.
Limestone Academic season begins
The Limestone Academic League began its 38th season of competition on Thursday, Sept. 15. This year the league has 10 high school t
Collins' Guest, Oldham County win playoffs at Region Six boys golf tournament
Collins High School junior Sam Guest won a one-hole playoff with Ballard senior Micah Bertram to capture the individual championship at Wednesday’s Region Six golf tournament at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect. Guest and Bertram both shot 5-under-par 67s to force the playoff. Oldham County’s Tyler Wirth was...
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Scott volleyball downs Brossart; Lightning, rain cancels girls soccer games
The Scott Eagles (17-5) opened 37th District action with a convincing 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) win over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs (12-9). Scott had four aces, 33 kills, 12 blocks and 69 digs overall. Freshman Milyn Minor had two aces, five blocks, 14 digs and 13 kills with senior Makaylah Mitchell putting together 12 kills and three blocks. Junior Brooke Balsley had three blocks and senior Audrey Griffin had 22 digs.
Comments / 0