News-Herald.com

OPSWA high school football statewide notebook for Week 4

COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half. Let’s check out some of the top performances that stood out during the final week of the first half of the season with this week’s OPSWA high school football notebook:
WSAZ

A trio of teams are ranked in Ohio HS football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we near the halfway point in Ohio high school football, three teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll. In Division V, the Ironton Fighting Tigers are ranked 1st and received 173 votes while the Coal Grove Hornets fell from 8th to 9th despite still being unbeaten. Meanwhile, the Green Bobcats are one spot from being in the top ten at #11 in Division VII.
IRONTON, OH
Kentucky State
linknky.com

Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Scott volleyball downs Brossart; Lightning, rain cancels girls soccer games

The Scott Eagles (17-5) opened 37th District action with a convincing 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) win over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs (12-9). Scott had four aces, 33 kills, 12 blocks and 69 digs overall. Freshman Milyn Minor had two aces, five blocks, 14 digs and 13 kills with senior Makaylah Mitchell putting together 12 kills and three blocks. Junior Brooke Balsley had three blocks and senior Audrey Griffin had 22 digs.
NEWPORT, KY

