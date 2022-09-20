GREENBELT, MD—A Maryland man is now facing federal charges for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a minor victim. A criminal complaint has been filed charging Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, a/k/a “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a minor victim. The criminal complaint was unsealed upon his arrest on September 16, 2022. The defendant had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on September 16, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi and was detained pending trial.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO