Baltimore, MD

Maryland man faces federal charges for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death of a minor

GREENBELT, MD—A Maryland man is now facing federal charges for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a minor victim. A criminal complaint has been filed charging Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, a/k/a “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a minor victim. The criminal complaint was unsealed upon his arrest on September 16, 2022. The defendant had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on September 16, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi and was detained pending trial.
Police investigating Essex homicide

ESSEX, MD—Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide that occurred on Thursday morning in Essex. At just before 5:45 a.m. on September 22, an officer was on routine patrol in the 1000-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21221) when they located an adult male who appeared to have sustained trauma to the upper body.
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
Pine Grove Middle School evacuated due to suspicious package

——— UPDATE 7: BCPS officials say afternoon bus service is being affect at these schools. UPDATE 6: Police say they have a “person of interest” in custody in connection with this incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. —— UPDATE 5: “You...
Police responding to barricade situation in Essex

——— ESSEX, MD—Police are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon standoff in the Essex area. At 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Moline Circle (21221). Authorities say a barricade situation is unfolding at the scene. Motorists can expect road closures in the area....
BCPS announces afternoon school bus delays due to Pine Grove Middle incident

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials say afternoon school bus service is being affected by Tuesday’s incident at Pine Grove Middle School. Due to the active police investigation impacting Pine Grove Middle in Carney, school bus service will be late to the following schools on Tuesday afternoon:. Overlea...
Emergency repairs under way on I-695

ROSEDALE, MD—State Highway Administration crews are in the process of patching a hole on the bridge deck on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County. The work is currently in progress over Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale. Crews are in the process of closing the right lane on the...
Baltimore Country Club awarded two USGA Amateur Championships

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore Country Club’s East Course has been chosen by the USGA as the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open. “We are thrilled...
WMVFC to hold ‘Trunk or Treat’ event in October

WHITE MARSH, MD—White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will hold a “Trunk or Treat” in October. The event will take place 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Admission will be $5 per car and the rain date will be Saturday, October 29th. Full details...
