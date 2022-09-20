A week to the day after Amazon Prime Video officially kicked off its stewardship of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package, the Nielsen ratings are finally in … and the results surpassed all expectations. With an average draw of 13.02 million viewers, the headcount for the Chargers-Chiefs game exceeded the streamer’s performance target of 12.6 million. Amazon this morning noted that its in-house estimates put last Thursday’s numbers at around 15.3 million viewers, although the Nielsen data remains the currency for all advertising transactions. While Amazon’s measurements are locked up behind a walled garden, and therefore are not subject to third-party verification, that...

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO