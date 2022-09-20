ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Tank Top & Expressive Jewelry for Chiefs-Chargers Football Game on Amazon Prime

Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram to share a group photo with Jeff Bezos, sportscaster Tony Gonzales and his son Nikko. The selfie was taken at a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers that was sponsored by Amazon Prime. The snapshot saw Sanchez clad in all black, keeping it cozy for the sporty occasion. Getting game day ready, the journalist wore a comfy plain black cropped tank top which she wore with high-waisted athletic leggings, also in black. Sanchez covered her eyes with large aviator sunglasses with black tinted lenses. The 52-year-old accessorized minimally with a...
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now

The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
Steelers Had Important Return To Practice On Tuesday

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush exited Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots after injuring his foot. Fortunately, the former first-round pick will not have to miss any time. Bush was able to practice fully on Tuesday, putting him on track to play against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.
Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022

The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night Football getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson. Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers. Related: How to Watch Every...
Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners' diversity problem

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
Amazon's NFL Thursday Debut Hits 13 Million Viewers, Record Prime Signups

A week to the day after Amazon Prime Video officially kicked off its stewardship of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package, the Nielsen ratings are finally in … and the results surpassed all expectations. With an average draw of 13.02 million viewers, the headcount for the Chargers-Chiefs game exceeded the streamer’s performance target of 12.6 million. Amazon this morning noted that its in-house estimates put last Thursday’s numbers at around 15.3 million viewers, although the Nielsen data remains the currency for all advertising transactions. While Amazon’s measurements are locked up behind a walled garden, and therefore are not subject to third-party verification, that...
Thursday Night Football on Prime Video Dominates Ratings

The Sept. 15 premiere of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video was a huge success, averaging 15.3 million viewers across all platforms, as fans tuned in for the AFC rivalry game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The premiere averaged 13.0 million total viewers in Nielsen National...
FanSided

The Patriots look like the winners of this big offseason trade

When the Patriots were making moves this offseason, it became apparent they were working to build a faster and younger team overall. But the emphasis on improving the defense in several ways remained a focus throughout the draft and offseason. At the start of free agency in March, it was...
