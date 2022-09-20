Read full article on original website
Cortez Masto campaign digital director promoted Minnesota Freedom Fund that later bailed out accused murderer
The digital director for Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign contributed to and helped promote the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has a history of bailing out violent criminals. The Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which raised millions of dollars to bail out protesters who were arrested in the...
Texas social media “censorship” law goes into effect after federal court lifts block
“Texas social media “censorship” law goes into effect after federal court lifts block” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath
This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
empowerwisconsin.org
Martha’s Vineyard meltdown
So much for tolerance, inclusion and sanctuary. The left is going crazy over Republican governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona sending illegal immigrants to so-called “sanctuary” states. Liberals are all for open borders until a busload of migrants shows up at their front door. Fox News’ Big Sunday...
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul: SAFE-T Act has ‘number of issues’
CHICAGO (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday said his office is in discussions about “a number of issues” with the state’s SAFE-T Act. As first reported by the Chicago Tribune, Raoul, speaking at a Chicago campaign event, said language in the act that defines whether a criminal defendant is a flight risk or […]
Poll finds 54% of Minnesota voters think local crime has increased in recent years
MINNEAPOLIS — Most Minnesota voters feel that crime in their communities has increased over the past several years, according to a new KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. Of the 800 voters polled, 54% said crime in their communities appears to have increased recently, while 45% said they believe...
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
empowerwisconsin.org
Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers
Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
redlakenationnews.com
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows
“Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
State Fair of Texas, Dickies reveal new clothes for Big Tex
The 55-foot-tall cowboy known as Big Tex is getting a brand-new set of threads, just in time for the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Say happy trails to his western shirt with its ‘smile’ pockets and two-toned, scalloped front yoke. Big Tex’s brand-new custom-made shirt by Fort Worth-based clothing brand, Dickies, may have some people wishing upon a star – a Lone Star, that is.
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
“Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting
“Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
State Fair of Texas announces new concessions joining for 2022
DALLAS – September 8, 2022 – The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that seven brand-new food concessionaires will share their culinary craft at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Eat, drink, and be merry – if anyone understands that motto, it’s the State Fair of Texas. The Fair prides itself on its hand-picked selection of vendors and concessionaires who bring in droves of fairgoers each year and keep them coming back for more exceptional eats. Following the 2022 “Treats of Texas” theme, this year’s exposition will highlight the iconic fair foods that define our annual celebration of Texas culture, including the following new concessionaires.
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
“Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Governor Abbott, TxDOT announce record $85 billion 10-year transportation plan
Governor Greg Abbott this week announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at Dallas City Hall where he signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding and provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas. Following a briefing on current severe weather and flood conditions, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz, and other local officials.
therockwalltimes
