Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath

This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
Martha’s Vineyard meltdown

So much for tolerance, inclusion and sanctuary. The left is going crazy over Republican governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona sending illegal immigrants to so-called “sanctuary” states. Liberals are all for open borders until a busload of migrants shows up at their front door. Fox News’ Big Sunday...
Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers

Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
State Fair of Texas, Dickies reveal new clothes for Big Tex

The 55-foot-tall cowboy known as Big Tex is getting a brand-new set of threads, just in time for the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Say happy trails to his western shirt with its ‘smile’ pockets and two-toned, scalloped front yoke. Big Tex’s brand-new custom-made shirt by Fort Worth-based clothing brand, Dickies, may have some people wishing upon a star – a Lone Star, that is.
State Fair of Texas announces new concessions joining for 2022

DALLAS – September 8, 2022 – The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that seven brand-new food concessionaires will share their culinary craft at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Eat, drink, and be merry – if anyone understands that motto, it’s the State Fair of Texas. The Fair prides itself on its hand-picked selection of vendors and concessionaires who bring in droves of fairgoers each year and keep them coming back for more exceptional eats. Following the 2022 “Treats of Texas” theme, this year’s exposition will highlight the iconic fair foods that define our annual celebration of Texas culture, including the following new concessionaires.
Governor Abbott, TxDOT announce record $85 billion 10-year transportation plan

Governor Greg Abbott this week announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at Dallas City Hall where he signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding and provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas. Following a briefing on current severe weather and flood conditions, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz, and other local officials.
TEXAS STATE
