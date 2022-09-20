Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears
KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
WIBW
E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge. Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
WIBW
Minor injuries reported after cars collide in front of SW Topeka house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after two cars collided in front of a house in southwest Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of Twilight Dr. with reports of a crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
One injured in two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection, police said. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of S.E. 29th and California Avenue. Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz...
LJWORLD
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department trains using condemned houses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters gained real-world experience without real-world risk. “Today we’re doing truck skills, a lot more tool oriented stuff, opening up walls, looking for extension fire in walls, forcing doors open to rescue folks, our citizens,” said Topeka Fire Division Chief Chuck Gatewood. More...
WIBW
Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Officers respond to attempted burglary at downtown Topeka office building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six law enforcement units responded to a report of an attempted burglary Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka office building. Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the five-story building, which houses AT&T at 220 S.E. 6th Ave.
WIBW
Officers justified in fatal June 29th shooting at Topeka Amtrak Station
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police officers were justified in using lethal force when they fatally shot a man coming at them with a knife, according to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay announced findings Thursday from his review of the June 24 incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation...
WIBW
One seriously injured in I-70 crash late Tuesday in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured late Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday near the I-70 and I-635 interchange in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997...
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
WIBW
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
WIBW
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
WIBW
City of Topeka to celebrate culture change with beautification efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will celebrate a change of culture with beautification efforts from the Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative. The City of Topeka says with the help of the Greater Topeka Partnership that on Thursday, Sept. 22, Schendel Lawn & Landscape was announced as the presenting sponsor for a celebration to honor community efforts to beautify Captial City neighborhoods.
Harvesters must relocate, building to be demolished
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A byproduct of a I-70 infrastructure project to replace the Polk-Quincy Viaduct means Harvesters – the Community Food Network’s Kansas Distribution Center will be forced out of Topeka by June of 2024. According to the organization, the move should not change the quality or level of food assistance the center currently provides […]
WIBW
Topeka senior citizen celebrates 101st birthday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One resident at Atria Senior Living has reached another milestone. Gwen Mcmurray turned 101-years-old on Tuesday. The senior living center brought out the cake and decorations on her birthday. She said she’s spent her life painting places around Kansas and spending time with her family.
WIBW
Riley County activates outdoor warning system
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoor warning sirens were sounded in the southern portion of Riley County this last Saturday in response to a severe thunderstorm warning. The National Weather Service (NWS) warning included damaging straight winds of 70+ MPH expected to impact Ogden and the southern portion of Manhattan in Riley County. Neighboring counties in the path of this storm reported significant tree damage, damage to highway signs, and hail. Typically, sirens are sounded when an imminent threat is expected, including hail larger than golf ball size, wind speeds greater than 75 MPH, a wall cloud, or rotation spotted in person or on radar that indicates a tornado.
WIBW
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
Comments / 1