valleynewslive.com
Gobble it up this lunch hour for a good cause
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s Gobble it Up for United Way is happening Thursday, September 22 at 11 am to 1 pm at every Hornbachers location. The event is to help raise money for United Way to give back to the community. People are invited to donate...
wdayradionow.com
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
valleynewslive.com
Free pop-up food pantry in West Fargo on Monday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone in need of food assistance has the opportunity to drive or walk up to the West Fargo Eats mobile food pantry. It’s happening on Monday, September 19 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Cross. The address is 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo.
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
kvrr.com
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
valleynewslive.com
Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18. The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo...
kvrr.com
David Hamilton to retire after more than two decades at F-M Opera & Concordia College
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After being part of Fargo-Moorhead Opera for three decades, 25 of them in leadership roles, General Director David Hamilton is calling it a career. He has also been teaching voice and Italian at Concordia College since the mid 1990s. Hamilton has a wide range of...
wdayradionow.com
Nurse staffing levels up and Covid-19 case numbers are down at Essentia Health in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The news is relatively good when it comes to nurse staffing levels at Essentia Health in Fargo. "I would say it's probably more in the 90 to 95 percent. I don't have the exact statistics but we are almost back to where we were pre-covid. But our volumes have been higher. So typically we had opened bed positions and now on a day-to-day basis we are running right up against our capacity," said the hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter, while giving an exclusive update on Essentia's current operations.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Flight from Portugal to San Francisco diverts to Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There was a bit of a swerve in the travel plans for folks headed from Portugal to San Francisco Tuesday, and it resulted in a bit of a 'pit stop' here in the Red River Valley. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein tells WDAY Radio that...
wdayradionow.com
False alarm: Fargo Fire crews respond to apartment for smoke from cooking food
(Fargo, ND) -- Concern of a possible apartment fire Thursday morning in Fargo is being washed away by the Fargo Fire Department. Battalion Chief Jason Ness tells WDAY Radio crews were initially called to the complex around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 15th street south for reports of smoke coming from a unit inside. This led to several tenants vacating the building, but no fire was actually found.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
valleynewslive.com
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
valleynewslive.com
City leaders discuss growing safety concerns in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The need for addressing public safety in downtown Fargo is sparking conversation among neighbors and city leaders. “It’s getting more and more stressful just to walk the streets,” said Kyler Renfrow, a resident of downtown Fargo. Renfrow regularly walks his dog down...
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
wdayradionow.com
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to an apartment building for a fire call that forced people to evacuate. The original call came in around 3:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th St. S. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Our photojournalist at the scene said people living in...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says, as of 11:03 am, the operation is now complete. We’re waiting for details of the operation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story. --------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 10:35 a.m. officers are still on...
