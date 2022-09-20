Read full article on original website
North Dakota second quarter taxable sales up over 2021
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota taxable sales and purchases are up for the second quarter this year over last year. The number for April, May, and June 2022 was just under six-billion dollars. Officials say this is the fifth consecutive quarter North Dakota has seen a double-digit growth in taxable sales and purchases.
Grand Forks high school teacher named North Dakota Teacher of the Year
(Fargo, ND) -- A Grand Forks teacher is talking about how she feels after being named North Dakota's Teacher of the Year. "It's an amazing feeling, and I'm still just processing since Monday, so I'm very honored," said Ivona Todorovic. Todorovic is an English Language Teacher at Red River High...
"Cyber Madness" aims to teach North Dakota students computer skills while preparing for careers in tech
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota school children are once again participating in "Cyber Madness" this year. "The idea behind this was to really increase the cyber skills that we have for our students in our K-12 schools throughout the state," said Michael Gregg, the state's Chief Information Security Officer. Gregg...
Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions
(Moorhead, MN) -- One school board candidate is looking to keep decisions local and find ways to limit influence from both the state of Minnesota and Washington D.C. Ken Lucier is a Moorhead School Board candidate running in the November election. He says policies currently in place are slowly eating away at parental choice within Moorhead schools.
Walz, Jensen agrees to two October gubernatorial debates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has agreed to two more debates with his Republican challenger Scott Jensen. One session will take place on October 18th, while the second debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be held on October 28th. Walz and Jensen first debated at Farm...
Minnesota Medical Marijuana company suing to sell edibles on open market
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota medical marijuana company Vireo Health is suing the state for the right to sell some of its edibles on the open market. Vireo Health filed the suit last week, claiming its constitutional rights are being violated because its products are still illegal for consumers outside the state's medical marijuana program.
North Dakota Industrial Commission awards 15 million for Clean Energy projects
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission is awarding more than 15-million dollars to three clean energy projects. The three-member board approved the proposals from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Monday. The grants include ten million dollars for engineering and design work on the Liberty H2 Hub. Just over...
9-22-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:25 - Kerry Leno joins the show. Kerry is riding her bicycle from St. Cloud, MN all the way to Lighthouse Church to help raise funds for the church. You can get updates and make a donation if you can at Kelly's GoFundMe page. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from...
