ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Gamespot
Xbox Still Wants To Make Final Fantasy XIV Happen
According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Microsoft is still looking to bring the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox. During a recent interview with Game Watch (via VGC), Spencer was asked about whether there was still the possibility of ever seeing Square Enix's MMO on the Xbox three years after he commented on making the goal real.
Gamespot
Xbox Series X Update Finally Makes Xbox One Game Discs Playable Offline
A recent Xbox Series X update has changed a DRM feature on that console, as you'll now be able to play Xbox One discs on the current-gen console without needing to be connected to the internet. Microsoft confirmed online check-ins will no longer be required thanks to the update, which had been spotted by fans earlier this month.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Gamespot
September's Xbox Update Is Out Now With Color-Changing Xbox Button, Revamped Library, And More
The September update for Xbox is here, adding in new storage options, easier access to your games, and more. The new update launches today, September 21, and Xbox has made it easier for you to access your games and apps with a revamp to your library. The full library view has been streamlined to show you all the games you have access to install and play, as well as an all games section which will include games you can play through any subscriptions you have, like Game Pass, EA Access, and Games with Gold.
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of the Lich King Classic Is Getting Even Harder Heroic Dungeons (With Better Loot To Boot)
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will get harder versions of Heroic dungeons come the release of the game's Ulduar raid, Blizzard has revealed. The news comes via Wrath of the Lich King Classic principal game designer Kris Zierhut, who in an interview with content creators MrGM and Scottejay, announced a new, higher-difficulty version of Heroic dungeons will come with the release of the game's phase-two content. Loot from 10-man, phase-one raids will be moved into these harder Heroics. Bosses from this new difficulty will also reward more Emblems once defeated, which can be exchanged for higher-level gear.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Event Guide
Beast of Prey, Apex Legends' latest Collection Event, went live on Tuesday with an update that brought a new limited-time mode, some slight meta changes, and loads of new cosmetic items to the game--including Loba's long-awaited Heirloom weapon. The event is significant enough that the game's developers saw fit to schedule two Reddit AMAs to answer players' questions about Apex's upcoming changes.
Gamespot
PlayStation Boss: We Believe In The Premium Release Before Subscriptions
PlayStation Indies head Shuhei Yoshida has revealed more details on Sony's approach to first-party games and its strategy towards releasing its biggest titles through its subscription services PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. According to Yoshida in his interview with Games Industry, Sony still believes in the "premium release of a...
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Preorders Are Live
Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have you once again facing off against enemies in grid-based, strategic combat--and it’s currently slated for a January 20 release on Nintendo Switch. And though the game won’t launch until next year, preorders are already open for the recently announced title. Nintendo is even releasing a collector's version dubbed Divine Edition. You can preorder the Divine Edition at GameStop and Target right now.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Next Beta Requires Xbox Live Gold, But Not PS Plus
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's open beta for all players is set to go live on September 24 and will run through to September 26, but it seems Xbox players will need Xbox Live Gold before they can play. While the game's next beta is set to go live...
PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. Now, the company has officially revealed when we can expect to see its next headset – via its social media accounts and a brand new TV trailer showcasing some of its games and features. Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas. Itis currently scheduled to be released in early 2023.The headset is the successor to the...
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 White Core Controller Is Available Now
Announced earlier this month, the Xbox Elite Series 2 "Core" model is available now. Stripped down to the "essentials," the new white pro-style controller costs $130. The Core Elite Series 2 gives Xbox and PC users a more budget-friendly option in the premium controller market. The Complete Component Pack, which comes with add-ons such as paddles and additional analog sticks, is available for $60. Both products are available to purchase at the Microsoft Store and Amazon.
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
Gamespot
Netflix's Newest Mobile Game Is Based On The Nailed It Cooking Show
The Netflix TV show Nailed It is getting a spin-off video game. Netflix has announced that Paladin Studios is developing a Nailed It video game called Nailed It Baking Bash, and it'll be released October 4 on mobile. Like the TV series, the video game is all about cooking. In...
Gamespot
There's still hope for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox, according to Phil Spencer
"This is a commitment from both Microsoft and Square Enix to gamers"
