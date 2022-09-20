Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts
PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in murder of ex-Marine in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a homicide that happened last month. Major David Lapatin said Robert Fontaine, 75, was found dead in his Ethan Street apartment the night of August 24th. Investigators determined that Fontaine, an ex-Marine, was followed...
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
ABC6.com
Charlestown man fatally stabbed roommate with hunting knife, prosecutors say
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Charlestown man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate with a hunting knife Monday morning. The stabbing happened at 279 Biscuit City Rd. In Washington County District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said Macy Roy came out of her room at about 10:20 a.m. and saw one of her roommates, Alex Rolin, holding a large knife and smiling at her.
Police: 25-year-old Plainfield man kidnapped woman, assaulted her over 3 days
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday. According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area. […]
ABC6.com
6 arrested after police find fentanyl, cocaine in New Bedford apartment
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Six people were arrested after police found fentanyl and cocaine in a New Bedford apartment last week. On Sept. 14, New Bedford police executed a search warrant at a home on Rodney Street, after receiving complaints from multiple neighbors. Officers seized 13 oxycodone tablets,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Girlfriend in Plainfield: Police
A Plainfield man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in August, resulting in serious injuries, police said. Officials said 25-year-old Matteo Ortiz was arrested on a warrant Thursday while appearing in court. On Aug. 25, police received a report that a woman had been kidnapped...
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
ABC6.com
State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
Turnto10.com
State police arrest man in possession of firearm with destroyed serial number
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man who was in possession of a gun with a destroyed serial number. Police said they discovered the firearm after a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Exeter at about 12:10 a.m. Troopers arrested 33-year-old Rafael...
ABC6.com
West Greenwich man facing federal gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Greenwich man is facing federal gun charges. Walter Garbecki, 37, is facing federal charges of possession of firearms by a felon and receiving/possessing of firearm silencers not registered. According to prosecutors, Garbecki was associated with the purchases of at least seven firearm parts...
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home
Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
ABC6.com
Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
ABC6.com
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
ABC6.com
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Charlestown residents react to stabbing murder
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Charlestown residents are left stunned after a woman was stabbed to death Monday morning by her roommate. Twenty-five-year-old Alex Rolin is being accused of killing 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant in her bed with a hunting knife. For nearly 30 years, Jorie Foer has lived in Charlestown...
Eyewitness News
Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly
Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
