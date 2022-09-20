ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

ABC6.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts

PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested in murder of ex-Marine in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a homicide that happened last month. Major David Lapatin said Robert Fontaine, 75, was found dead in his Ethan Street apartment the night of August 24th. Investigators determined that Fontaine, an ex-Marine, was followed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Charlestown man fatally stabbed roommate with hunting knife, prosecutors say

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Charlestown man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate with a hunting knife Monday morning. The stabbing happened at 279 Biscuit City Rd. In Washington County District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said Macy Roy came out of her room at about 10:20 a.m. and saw one of her roommates, Alex Rolin, holding a large knife and smiling at her.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

6 arrested after police find fentanyl, cocaine in New Bedford apartment

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Six people were arrested after police found fentanyl and cocaine in a New Bedford apartment last week. On Sept. 14, New Bedford police executed a search warrant at a home on Rodney Street, after receiving complaints from multiple neighbors. Officers seized 13 oxycodone tablets,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

West Greenwich man facing federal gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Greenwich man is facing federal gun charges. Walter Garbecki, 37, is facing federal charges of possession of firearms by a felon and receiving/possessing of firearm silencers not registered. According to prosecutors, Garbecki was associated with the purchases of at least seven firearm parts...
WEST GREENWICH, RI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
KILLINGLY, CT
RadarOnline

Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home

Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
KILLINGLY, CT

