Bellevue, WA

With innovations, Bellevue earns Government Experience Award

Bellevue, Washington
 2 days ago
The City of Bellevue has earned a national Government Experience Award for innovations that have made it easier for residents to volunteer, find vital information on the city website in their native language and to participate in meetings virtually or in-person.

“It’s an honor to have our work providing accessible, easy-to-use, digital government services recognized by the Center for Digital Government,” said Sabra Schneider, Bellevue’s chief information officer. “Partnering with the community to deliver seamless, innovative digital experiences continues to be a high priority for the city.”

The Center for Digital Government on Sept. 15 announced the winners of its sixth annual Government Experience Awards, which recognize states, cities and counties radically improving the experience of government services. Bellevue placed fourth in the overall city category.

“The government experience continues to be a major priority for state and local government agencies as they seek to rapidly meet new citizen and employee expectations,” said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center of Digital Government. “It’s very inspiring to see agencies taking a human-centric approach to service delivery.”

Other recent innovations at Bellevue include:

  • Expansion of translated content on the city website
  • Self-serve options for online access to geospatial data and public records
  • A chatbot as another avenue for finding information on the city website
  • Interactive websites that facilitate resident engagement

The Center for Digital Government has more information about the Government Experience awards.

Bellevue, Washington

Welcoming Week celebrates belonging in Bellevue

Welcoming Week, a national celebration of inclusion, is Sept. 9-18 this year, with the theme “Where We Belong.” Eastside cities and community organizations are hosting several events over the week. Welcoming Week Events. Celebrate Bellevue. Presentation about Bellevue’s history from the Eastside Heritage Center and musical performances at...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue’s ‘Al Fresco’ dining ends mid-September

As we approach the fall, the cooler temperatures and shifting weather mean the on-street dining areas created as part of the city’s “Al Fresco” program along Main Street in Bellevue will soon close. These expanded outdoor dining areas placed in parking stalls will close after dinner service on Sunday, Sept. 18. Patios located on sidewalks will generally remain open as long as weather and demand allows.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Bellwether 2022 celebrates art and technology

Art and tech intersect in the 2022 edition of Bellwether, Bellevue’s annual arts festival. Through most of September, the festival will feature digital residencies and augmented reality, as well as in-person events. All Bellwether events are free and open to the public. Bellwether is a multidisciplinary arts experience produced...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

You'll be mooved by Kelsey Creek Farm Park's history

In recognition of double milestones for Kelsey Creek Farm Park this year, the Lake to Lake news show delves into the place's history as a dairy farm started 100 years ago. The farm's subsequent conversion 50 years ago to a beloved park that still has cows is a mooving story.
BELLEVUE, WA

