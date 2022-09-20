With innovations, Bellevue earns Government Experience Award

The City of Bellevue has earned a national Government Experience Award for innovations that have made it easier for residents to volunteer, find vital information on the city website in their native language and to participate in meetings virtually or in-person.

“It’s an honor to have our work providing accessible, easy-to-use, digital government services recognized by the Center for Digital Government,” said Sabra Schneider, Bellevue’s chief information officer. “Partnering with the community to deliver seamless, innovative digital experiences continues to be a high priority for the city.”

The Center for Digital Government on Sept. 15 announced the winners of its sixth annual Government Experience Awards, which recognize states, cities and counties radically improving the experience of government services. Bellevue placed fourth in the overall city category.

“The government experience continues to be a major priority for state and local government agencies as they seek to rapidly meet new citizen and employee expectations,” said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center of Digital Government. “It’s very inspiring to see agencies taking a human-centric approach to service delivery.”

Other recent innovations at Bellevue include:

Expansion of translated content on the city website

Self-serve options for online access to geospatial data and public records

A chatbot as another avenue for finding information on the city website

Interactive websites that facilitate resident engagement

The Center for Digital Government has more information about the Government Experience awards.