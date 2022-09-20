ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis expected to propose tax breaks in coming months

By News Service of Florida
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULHxU_0i2rnSeM00

As he seeks re-election, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans Tuesday to release permanent tax-cut proposals that he will pursue during the 2023 legislative session.

STORY: Libertarian candidate Hector Roos challenges migrant flights at Florida Supreme Court

Appearing Monday on the Atlanta-based “Erick Erickson Show,” DeSantis said he will recommend using part of record state reserves for “family-friendly tax relief.”

Without providing details, he indicated the proposal would expand on tax breaks that lawmakers passed during this year’s session. This year’s tax package included sales-tax “holidays” on back-to-school items, hurricane gear and outdoor activities.

DeSantis noted the package also provided sales-tax exemptions on baby diapers and wipes. It also included sales-tax breaks on baby clothes; children’s books; Energy Star refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters; impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors; new mobile homes and admissions to Formula One Grand Prix races.

Legislative leaders have been hesitant about making some of the larger portions of past tax packages permanent, such as the back-to-school tax holiday, saying they have to be mindful of the impact recurring cuts would have in future years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Florida asks U.S Supreme Court to decide tech law fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida and major social-media companies could be poised for a showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court. Lawyers for the state Wednesday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to take up a First Amendment battle about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on industry giants such as Facebook and Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Erick Erickson
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner after being charged with 2 counts of unlawful compensation

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation. An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming weeks.”. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Tax Breaks#Tax Relief#Florida Supreme Court#Energy Star#Formula One Grand Prix#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Action News Jax

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

BNSF: Rail accident victims should have to use arbitration

BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a pickup truck that was blocking an intersection near Mendon, Missouri. Three train passengers and the truck driver died and dozens more were injured in the June 27 collision.
MENDON, MO
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
113K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy