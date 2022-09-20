ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

By Shelby Reilly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaJn5_0i2rnEXQ00

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County.

According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle.

Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on the south side of I-70 and the other vehicle went into the median, striking the wire cable barrier.

Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting

The driver who struck the cable barrier was transported to Regional Hospital for a complaint of pain.

One lane was shut down going eastbound for about 15 minutes while the vehicles were removed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Vigo County, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHI

No serious injuries reported in Vigo County I-70 rollover

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported following a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County. Indiana State Police first reported the crash around 7:30. Officials told News 10 a semi driver was headed westbound around the 16 mile-marker. The driver of the truck believed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Fire Responds To Two-Semi Tractor/Trailer Accident On I-70

From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/21/22 at 17:51 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters with auto-aid from Montrose FPD were dispatched to a reported two-semi tractor/trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound, mile marker 100. The accident occurred within the construction zone with one semi striking the second semi....
MONTROSE, IL
Effingham Radio

Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies

From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
CHARLESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 70#Traffic Accident#The Indiana State Police#Regional Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
FOX59

Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
LEBANON, IN
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wbiw.com

Man flees the scene of an accident and is arrested

FAYETTEVILLE – A Williams man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 964 Fayetteville Williams Road at 5:22 p.m. According to police, one driver told police the other driver had fled the scene. The male told police that 43-year-old David...
WILLIAMS, IN
WAND TV

4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fire ruled arson; suspect dead

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

I-70 construction in Clay Co. nearly complete

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As construction season comes to close, one of the biggest projects in the season is wrapping up. I-70 construction in Clay County is just about complete. The only step left is a final walkthrough by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay said that […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire disrupts school day at local elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit

We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy