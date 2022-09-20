One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County.

According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle.

Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on the south side of I-70 and the other vehicle went into the median, striking the wire cable barrier.

The driver who struck the cable barrier was transported to Regional Hospital for a complaint of pain.

One lane was shut down going eastbound for about 15 minutes while the vehicles were removed.

