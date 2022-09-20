ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Bettendorf hosts IA Recycling & Solid Waste Management Conference

By Sharon Wren
 2 days ago

One of the Midwest’s largest recycling and solid waste management forums comes to Bettendorf next month.

The 2022 Iowa Recycling and Solid Waste Management Conference will be October 3-5 at the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf and Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center. Decision-makers in the fields of recycling, sustainability and waste management will tour facilities, take part in educational sessions, network with other attendees and explore the area.

The conference is planned and hosted by the Iowa Recycling Association (IRA) and the Iowa Society of Solid Waste Operations (ISOSWO), the leading organizations representing recycling and solid waste professionals in Iowa. Organizers anticipate more than 275 registrants and exhibitors will be visiting the area over the four-day event, which officially kicks off on Monday, October 3 with a golf outing at Palmer Golf Course, a welcome session and board meetings for the IRA and ISOSWO.

2022 Iowa Recycling and Solid Waste Management Conference

Activities on Tuesday include a welcome from Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, industry and regulation updates from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and continuing education classes for attendees to retain certifications.

The Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf and Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center will be open to those interested in learning about developments in the recycling, sustainability and solid waste industries. All are welcome to visit the exhibit hall on Monday, October 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. and Tuesday, October 4 from 3:30-7 p.m., regardless of whether they have registered as a conference guest.

On Tuesday night, conference attendees will explore the Bettendorf area at a pub-and-grub crawl. On Wednesday, October 5, they can tour a variety of locations in the solid waste, recycling and sustainability fields, including Linwood Mining and Minerals, the Scott Area Landfill, Alter Metal Recycling, Arconic, the Interstate 74 Bridge Construction/Deconstruction project, John Deere Davenport Works, the Scott Area Recycling Center, Electronics Recovery Center and Household Hazardous Material Facility.

To learn more about the conference, click here .

