Bob Dylan’s Son Was in Awe of Tom Petty’s Daughters Because They Had Petty for a Father
Bob Dylan's son Jakob looked up to Tom Petty for much of his life. He once shared that he couldn't even imagine having him as a father.
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Once Called ‘Stairway to Heaven’ a Led Zeppelin “Sampler”
John Paul Jones once said "Stairway to Heaven" was a “Led Zeppelin sampler” in the best possible way.
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ Album In 1976
Waylon Jennings doesn’t have a bad album in his entire catalog of music, and you can’t change my mind on that. And on this date in 1976, he released his classic Are You Ready for the Country album, his 23rd studio album at the time of its release.
Bob Dylan Stopped Idolizing People After Meeting His Idol
Bob Dylan moved from Minnesota to New York partly because of his idol. He explained that after meeting, he stopped idolizing people.
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Jimmy Page Once Explained His Connection to How The Beatles Got Their Name
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page once described his connection to how The Beatles got their name.
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
A new film tells the story of the song, written over 10 years with 180 versions
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Lived in Aleister Crowley’s Former Home
Guitarist Jimmy Page of the rock band Led Zeppelin once lived in a home that was previously owned by occultist Aleister Crowley.
Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More
The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
The Yardbirds: Roger The Engineer - Album Of The Week Club review
With one foot in their blues past and the other in the psychedelic present, The Yardbirds' Roger The Engineer was the band's only UK album
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
