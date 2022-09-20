Read full article on original website
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India, police said on Thursday. The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana...
Australia won't have Guus Hiddink on board at World Cup - Graham Arnold
Australia coach Graham Arnold said Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Hiddink, an icon in Australia after qualifying the nation...
Toney takes unusual route to brink of World Cup with England
Before every game, Ivan Toney receives a message from his mother. “Be a beast,” it reads. So that’s what he tries to do. Whether it’s for Brentford as one of the Premier League’s leading scorers or, in the next few days, as the newbie in England’s national team.
Belgium forward Eden Hazard delighted to make rare start in win over Wales... but admits his 'delicate situation' at Real Madrid could harm his bid to be fit for the World Cup
Belgium forward Eden Hazard said he was starting to find his form again after a solid 65 minutes in their 2-1 Nations League home win over Wales on Thursday, but admitted he needed more game time at Real Madrid before the World Cup. Hazard has barely featured for Real this...
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Soccer world compares new World Cup photos to Fyre Festival
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off from Qatar in just two months as the top international soccer teams from across the world meet for the most prestigious soccer competition in the world. But based on some current photos of the accommodations, there’s a very real chance that Qatar simply is not ready to host this event.
Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly
The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
Vloggers rekindling the joys of India train journeys
The video begins with the chugging sound of a train in motion. A yellow board with Rameswaram written in black lets you know you're departing the island town in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. Then you see bucolic landscapes, and then the sea, streaking past the train's window. Vendors...
Jorge Vilda: Spain women's players call for coach to be sacked
Spain's football federation says 15 players have called for the women's national team coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked. The RFEF said the players claimed his tenure was affecting their emotional state and health, and they would resign from the national team if he stayed. However, the RFEF said it...
Netherlands close on Nations League group win after beating Poland
Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and put them within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and...
England World Cup legend Roger Hunt left over £500,000 to family in his will
ENGLAND World Cup winner Roger Hunt left more than half a million pounds to his family. The former Liverpool striker, 83, who died last September, bequeathed his £539,110 fortune to second wife Rowan. Roger scored 18 goals in 34 games for his country, including three during England’s glorious 1966...
When did Wales last qualify for the World Cup?
WALES secured their qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after navigating past Austria and Ukraine in the playoffs. A 34th-minute deflected free-kick from Gareth Bale was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the final playoff game. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports the Welsh captain...
England v India: Amy Jones warns of inconsistency from young side after series loss
England captain Amy Jones says patience will be needed with her young, inexperienced side after they suffered a crushing 88-run defeat against India, which sealed the tourists' first one-day series win in England since 1999. Jones, who is standing in as captain in the absence of the injured Heather Knight...
Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador chasing Group glory at Newmarket before bidding for Goffs Million prize
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is set for a busy Friday at Newmarket before once again going on her travels ahead of Saturday’s card at the Curragh. The Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Joel Stakes (3.35) at Newmarket on Friday is a logical stepping stone for Archie Watson's progressive miler Tempus.
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
England predicted lineup vs Italy - Nations League
Predicting the England lineup to face Italy in the Nations League.
Queen Elizabeth II leaves complex legacy for Aboriginal Australians
Proudly displayed in Narelda Jacobs' childhood home in Australia was a photo of her father, Cedric, meeting Queen Elizabeth II. "As a kid, I grew up looking at her in an aspirational way and thinking: 'Gosh, that's the Queen! And that's my dad receiving an [MBE] order from the Queen!'" the Aboriginal Australian television presenter says.
