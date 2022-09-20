ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
AFP

USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback

Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
The Associated Press

Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India, police said on Thursday. The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana...
ESPN

Australia won't have Guus Hiddink on board at World Cup - Graham Arnold

Australia coach Graham Arnold said Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Hiddink, an icon in Australia after qualifying the nation...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world compares new World Cup photos to Fyre Festival

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off from Qatar in just two months as the top international soccer teams from across the world meet for the most prestigious soccer competition in the world. But based on some current photos of the accommodations, there’s a very real chance that Qatar simply is not ready to host this event.
The Independent

Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly

The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up

A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
BBC

Vloggers rekindling the joys of India train journeys

The video begins with the chugging sound of a train in motion. A yellow board with Rameswaram written in black lets you know you're departing the island town in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. Then you see bucolic landscapes, and then the sea, streaking past the train's window. Vendors...
BBC

Jorge Vilda: Spain women's players call for coach to be sacked

Spain's football federation says 15 players have called for the women's national team coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked. The RFEF said the players claimed his tenure was affecting their emotional state and health, and they would resign from the national team if he stayed. However, the RFEF said it...
ESPN

Netherlands close on Nations League group win after beating Poland

Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and put them within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and...
The US Sun

When did Wales last qualify for the World Cup?

WALES secured their qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after navigating past Austria and Ukraine in the playoffs. A 34th-minute deflected free-kick from Gareth Bale was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the final playoff game. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports the Welsh captain...
Yardbarker

Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow

Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II leaves complex legacy for Aboriginal Australians

Proudly displayed in Narelda Jacobs' childhood home in Australia was a photo of her father, Cedric, meeting Queen Elizabeth II. "As a kid, I grew up looking at her in an aspirational way and thinking: 'Gosh, that's the Queen! And that's my dad receiving an [MBE] order from the Queen!'" the Aboriginal Australian television presenter says.
