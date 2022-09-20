On Wednesday, Robert Sarver announced that he's seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from my teams that I and so many fans love," Sarver said. "But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that is no longer possible - that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO