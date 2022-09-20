Read full article on original website
Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey
You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
After 17 Years, One Location of a Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant is Closing
After nearly two decades at the Jersey Shore, one restaurant will not be returning when the tourists do next season. However, there is some good news to report in this story. In an era where it seems like every time you go online, there's news of another restaurant closing, this particular eatery has two locations and only one is shutting down.
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
Wildwood, NJ’s Iconic Sea Theater Undergoing Major Makeover
What's old is about to become new again in Wildwood as the shore town's iconic Sea Theater undergoes extensive renovation. The building, located at 4005 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood, between E. Spencer Ave. and E. Youngs Ave., is over 100 years old. Sea Theater's humble beginnings were in the 1910s...
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
capemayvibe.com
Our donuts are pretty incredible if we do say so ourselves… Grab one at The Porch Cape May coffee shop 🍩
Our donuts are pretty incredible if we do say so ourselves… Grab one at The Porch Cape May coffee shop 🍩. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival
North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Orange Loop Amphitheater goes indie with inaugural Frantic City festival
Atlantic City’s perpetual roller-coaster ride through history appears to be on an upswing, but the resort town still seems stuck in the “familiar is favorable” approach in many of its live-music venues. Cover bands have dominated the music landscape, and while many are extremely talented, outlets or...
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
ocnjsentinel.com
Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore
UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
Inside Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen on fiery first day in Atlantic City
Just off the main level of Caesars Atlantic City Gordon Ramsay welcomed guests to his new restaurant on Wednesday, the first day it was open to the public. “Welcome to Hell’s Kitchen Atlantic City,” said Ramsay. But to some guests’ dismay, it wasn’t the actual Gordon Ramsay standing...
delawarepublic.org
Firefly Music Festival traffic coming to Dover this week, DelDOT to keep the flow smooth
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, and campers start arriving Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate some delays between Wednesday and Monday in the Dover area. It’s DelDOT’s tenth year navigating people through town, and they’ve improved management each year. DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says Leipsic Road will be closed,...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
La La Lobster Announces Massive Expansion Across NJ & PA
One of your favorite seafood places is expanding all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is great news if you don't have a La La Lobster near you...chances are you probably will soon. Lol. I just heard from the sole owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, and she filled...
southjerseyobserver.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Raises More Than $80,000 For The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members gather at the start of the “Out of the Darkness” Walk benefitting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. (Photo provided) Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team member’s fundraising efforts garnered more than $80,000 in total funds raised...
Docking in New Jersey, Cape May-Lewes Ferry is its own destination
CAPE MAY, N.J. (PIX11) — What was once a simple way to get from Point A to Point B has become its own destination. By the shore of Cape May in New Jersey is the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It has so much to offer — even before you set sail. Watch the video player above […]
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Today Is Your Last Chance Ever To Enjoy This In Ocean City, NJ
After nearly 100 years, today is the very last day ever to enjoy the many wonderful products at Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey. Specifically, you have until 2:00 p.m. today to visit 730 Asbury Avenue … then, this iconic “scratch” bakery will be gone forever.
Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?
It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
