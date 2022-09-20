ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate City, NJ

capemayvibe.com

Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey

You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
City
Margate City, NJ
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival

North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Orange Loop Amphitheater goes indie with inaugural Frantic City festival

Atlantic City’s perpetual roller-coaster ride through history appears to be on an upswing, but the resort town still seems stuck in the “familiar is favorable” approach in many of its live-music venues. Cover bands have dominated the music landscape, and while many are extremely talented, outlets or...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Raises More Than $80,000 For The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members gather at the start of the “Out of the Darkness” Walk benefitting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. (Photo provided) Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team member’s fundraising efforts garnered more than $80,000 in total funds raised...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ

