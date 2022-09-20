Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Minnesota medical marijuana company suing state over THC regulations
(ABC 6 News) – Vireo Health, a Minnesota-based medical cannabis company, and one of two holders of medical cannabis licenses in the state, is claiming discrimination and suing the state over its THC regulations. The company filed a civil lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Health, the state and...
mprnews.org
Minnesota judge tosses COVID lab's lawsuit over costs of testing
A federal judge in Minnesota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a COVID-19 testing company that wanted the court to compel a health insurer to pay whatever the testing company wanted to charge. Last year, Nebraska-based GS Labs sued Minnesota-based health insurer Medica in U.S. District Court. The suit arose...
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Lawsuit by medical marijuana provider could shake up THC landscape in Minnesota
Edibles have quickly become big business in Minnesota after the state legalized allowing hemp-derived THC to be used in food products earlier this year. But, now a lawsuit from a medical marijuana company could shake up the landscape.
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota missing out on up to $46M in revenue by not taxing newly legal THC edibles
According to a study by the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota might be losing out on up to $46 million in untaxed sales of recently legalized edible cannabis products. The state legalized edible cannabis products in July, but the law that made them possible contained few restrictions and no taxes obligations. According to a study conducted by UMD’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, a 10% tax would allow the state to bring in anywhere from $40 million to as much as $46 million in income the following year.
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
fox9.com
New lawsuit could open the door to recreational pot, legal expert says
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A lawsuit filed last week in Minnesota state court could open the door to full legalization of recreational marijuana, according to one legal expert. Carol Moss specializes in Minnesota cannabis law and says if a judge rules in the plaintiff’s favor, the court would have to issue an order allowing the sale of THC products derived from marijuana – which she says in essence would allow recreational marijuana to be sold.
boreal.org
The State of Minnesota sues to recover money from Feeding Our Future following federal fraud charges
One day after federal prosecutors unsealed indictments in what they called the nation’s largest case of pandemic fraud, a state agency is pushing back against criticism that it did not do enough to stop the misappropriation of millions of taxpayer dollars. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) filed a...
krwc1360.com
MN Court of Appeals Upholds MDH Action Against Buffalo, Merrifield Bars for COVID Rules Violation
The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week upheld the authority of the Minnesota Department of Health to enforce restrictions imposed on restaurants, bars and retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and early 2021. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo, along with the Mission Tavern in Merrifield, Minnesota had filed an appeal...
mprnews.org
Minnesota Department of Health audit finds general compliance, with some issues
A new report out Wednesday from the Office of the Legislative Auditor found that the state health department “generally had adequate internal controls to ensure compliance” with legal requirements related to COVID-19 grants. However, the office said the Minnesota Department of Health did fall short in some areas,...
mprnews.org
Minnesota health systems doing better financially, but bracing for Medicaid cliff
Negotiations continue after nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth walked off the job last week for a three-day strike. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital management remained far apart, with nurses asking for a nearly 30 raise raise over the course of their next contract and hospitals standing firm and just over 10 percent.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Minnesota isn't rushing to adopt California's gas-car sales ban
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As California moves toward banning sales of new gas-powered vehicles in 2035, Minnesota isn't rushing headfirst to join the Golden State. There are no plans to implement a California-style ban here, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign tells FOX 9 in his most definitive statement on the issue. In recent public statements, Walz's regulators haven't ruled out the idea but haven't embraced it, either.
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath
This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Comments / 0