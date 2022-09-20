According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Fanhua FANH shares increased by 0.75% to $5.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.0 million.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO