Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Special Opportunities's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Special Opportunities SPE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 17.19 cents per share. On Tuesday, Special Opportunities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 17.19 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Costco Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: What You Need To Know

Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported fiscal fourth-quarter financial results after the bell. Here's a rundown of the report:. Q4 Earnings Highlights: Costco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $72.09 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $72.06 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were up 15.2% compared to the prior year's quarter.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About CenterPoint Energy

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on CenterPoint Energy CNP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
This 'Buy Now Pay Later' Stock Gets Downgraded Again Within A Week

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded Block, Inc SQ to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57, down from $125. After years of being deemed the most innovative name in payments, "user fatigue, plateauing inflows, loss of the best-of-breed" point of sale status, and buy now pay later "misexecution" are blocking Block's growth, Dolev noted.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arthur J. Gallagher

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher AJG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher. The company has an average price target of $207.5 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $198.00.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Flexsteel Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flexsteel Industries FLXS. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Tuesday, Flexsteel Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Equity Residential Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Equity Residential EQR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 62.5 cents per share. On Friday, Equity Residential will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 62.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why DocuSign Stock Is Moving After Hours

DocuSign Inc DOCU shares are volatile in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced that it had selected Allan Thygesen as its new Chief Executive. Thygesen will assume the strategic leadership of the company and a role on DocuSign's board, effective Oct. 10. Interim CEO Mary Agnes Wilderotter will conclude her role but will help Thygesen with a smooth transition. Wilderotter will continue serving as chairman of DocuSign's board.
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Exelon

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exelon EXC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exelon. The company has an average price target of $49.22 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $45.00.
5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 10.3% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. Digital Ally's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 675.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY...
