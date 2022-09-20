ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Center, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

NE Kansas man arrested on requested trespass, theft charges

A northeast Kansas man was arrested in north Salina Wednesday on requested criminal trespass and theft charges. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Center, KS
Clay Center, KS
Accidents
Clay Center, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Lincoln, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

3 killed in Dickinson County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gardner
WIBW

Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a semi crashed into a pickup truck in Dickinson County, just south of Abilene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi-truck were travelling southbound on K15 at 1500 Ave. The pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn at 1500 Ave when it was hit by the semi-truck. The pickup truck entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi-truck came to rest in a field.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Boy arrested after alleged bomb threat at Salina South Wednesday

A Salina boy was arrested Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Someone punctured 9 tires, causing $3,000 damage

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than $3,000 of damage was reported when someone punctured 11 tires in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan Monday. According to the Riley County Police Department, Weisbender Contracting reported the damage to nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires. The estimated total loss for the 11 punctured […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant

A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNT News

Riley Co. man arrested, charged with 3 counts of rape

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 55-year-old man from Ogden has been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges for two separate incidents. Charles McMullen, 55, was arrested on Sept. 16 around 8 p.m., according to Riley County Police Department. McMullen is charged with two counts of rape in connection to a September 2, 2022, incident […]
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday

MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

What to Know: NWS updates severe storm warning alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has updated its severe thunderstorm warning alerts to warn those in the immediate path of a dangerous storm. Clay County Emergency Management says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the National Weather Service recently changed how it issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and it hopes to clarify some of the confusion.
CLAY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy