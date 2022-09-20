ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

pymnts

e.l.f. Beauty Takes on Inflation With Dual Pricing Strategy

In the face of rampant inflation, the CEO of omnichannel cosmetics firm e.l.f. Beauty says the company chose not to increase prices on roughly one-third of its least expensive entry-level items, while simultaneously raising them on higher cost merchandise. The dual pricing strategy was revealed by e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Retailers Sharpen in-House Ads as Brand Service That Also Brings Fresh Revenue

In some ways, a new ad platform launched today (Sept. 22) by alcohol eCommerce site Drizly is the retail industry equivalent of a dating service. Like many of its peers and rivals, the Drizly Ads suite of products is using sales data and analytics to introduce brands to customers in hopes that they hit it off and form a long-term relationship.
RETAIL
pymnts

Target to Launch Early Holiday Deals, Hire 100K Workers

The holiday shopping season is starting Oct. 6-8 at Target, as one of the largest retail chains in the United States launches a Deals Day event with thousands of select items discounted for that window of time only. Target is also planning to hire as many as 100,000 employees for...
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

Square Lets Sellers in Canada Offer BNPL Through Afterpay

Square has launched its first integration with Afterpay in Canada, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality to sellers using Square’s eCommerce products. “The integration will enable Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay’s BNPL experience to their customers, helping them attract new shoppers and drive incremental revenue,” Square said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Holograms Offer Affordable ESG Alternative to Pricey Business Travel

With a business class plane ticket from the U.S. to Europe averaging $11,000 and many companies reassessing business travel after two years of doing without, it’s the ideal time for Star Trek-like teleportation. That’s still centuries off (maybe), but holo-portation is here now. In mid-September, startup Proto was...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland

Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
WORLD
pymnts

Stitch Fix Focuses on Stylists, Listening to Fix Falling User Numbers

Faced with a drop in revenue and active users, personal styling site Stitch Fix plans to spend the new fiscal year fixing itself. Speaking to investors following the release of fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings Tuesday (Sept. 20), CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said the company wants to play to its “strength of listening and responding to client requests and meeting the moment.”
BUSINESS
pymnts

CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments

Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
INTERNET
pymnts

Kroger Boosts eCommerce Efforts; DoorDash Drives Sales With DoubleDash

Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, is making several moves to boost its competitive position in eCommerce across grocery and prepared meal categories. In an effort to improve the curbside pickup labor economics, the company is testing out Trace Grocery electronic carts created by BrightDrop, a General Motors subsidiary, according to a BrightDrop announcement Monday (Sept. 19). Shoppers pick their items up from these temperature-controlled carts through a digital verification process, and Kroger has observed “noticeable” positive effects on workflow and on the customer experience, per the release.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Q4 Retail Forecasts a Matter of Relativity and Details

They say numbers don’t lie, but they can mislead. Try nailing down a solid forecast for the economic outlook for the fourth quarter about to begin, and things becomes clearly foggy. Former Saks Fifth Avenue CEO and Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that depending on...
RETAIL
pymnts

B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options

Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Fashion Retailer Intermix Partners With Affirm for BNPL

Designer fashion boutique Intermix has formed a partnership with buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Affirm, giving customers the option to pay for clothing in installments. By choosing Affirm at checkout, approved Intermix customers can pick the payment option that works best for them, ranging from four interest-free biweekly payments to month-to-month installments, the companies said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21).
RETAIL
pymnts

Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform

Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

iRobot Says It Is Cooperating With FTC Review of Amazon Deal

Amazon’s proposed acquisition of iRobot has drawn the attention of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has reportedly asked the two companies for more information about the deal. iRobot said in a Tuesday (Sept. 20) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the FTC had requested...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Dubai-Based IT Distributor Mindware Launches B2B Site for UAE

Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a B2B eCommerce website in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said it will soon do so in other regional markets. With the launch of the Mindware Store in the UAE, the company...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bluefin, Sunmi Partner on Payments Technology

Integrated payments company Bluefin has partnered with Sunmi, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) devices and intelligent solutions, to add more payments capabilities at the point of sale. Sunmi’s devices and solutions combine software and hardware for business improvements, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, while Bluefin works...
NFL
pymnts

pymnts

