Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart’s Social Commerce Shift Lowers Walls Between Physical, Digital Retail
Just as the busy fourth-quarter seasonal retail rush is set to kick off, the world’s largest operator or physical stores has made a major push to boost its digital connectivity via a five-pronged “test and learn” expansion of its social commerce platform. It’s a move that not...
e.l.f. Beauty Takes on Inflation With Dual Pricing Strategy
In the face of rampant inflation, the CEO of omnichannel cosmetics firm e.l.f. Beauty says the company chose not to increase prices on roughly one-third of its least expensive entry-level items, while simultaneously raising them on higher cost merchandise. The dual pricing strategy was revealed by e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin...
Retailers Sharpen in-House Ads as Brand Service That Also Brings Fresh Revenue
In some ways, a new ad platform launched today (Sept. 22) by alcohol eCommerce site Drizly is the retail industry equivalent of a dating service. Like many of its peers and rivals, the Drizly Ads suite of products is using sales data and analytics to introduce brands to customers in hopes that they hit it off and form a long-term relationship.
Target to Launch Early Holiday Deals, Hire 100K Workers
The holiday shopping season is starting Oct. 6-8 at Target, as one of the largest retail chains in the United States launches a Deals Day event with thousands of select items discounted for that window of time only. Target is also planning to hire as many as 100,000 employees for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Delves Deeper Into Groceries
Today in the connected economy, DoorDash continues a string of partnerships with retailers outside the restaurant sphere by teaming up with Sprouts Farmers Market. Also, Lowe’s introduces its virtual store concept, and Spotify makes its bibliophile customers happy by adding audiobooks to its offerings. DoorDash is continuing its expansion...
Square Lets Sellers in Canada Offer BNPL Through Afterpay
Square has launched its first integration with Afterpay in Canada, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality to sellers using Square’s eCommerce products. “The integration will enable Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay’s BNPL experience to their customers, helping them attract new shoppers and drive incremental revenue,” Square said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
Holograms Offer Affordable ESG Alternative to Pricey Business Travel
With a business class plane ticket from the U.S. to Europe averaging $11,000 and many companies reassessing business travel after two years of doing without, it’s the ideal time for Star Trek-like teleportation. That’s still centuries off (maybe), but holo-portation is here now. In mid-September, startup Proto was...
Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland
Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stitch Fix Focuses on Stylists, Listening to Fix Falling User Numbers
Faced with a drop in revenue and active users, personal styling site Stitch Fix plans to spend the new fiscal year fixing itself. Speaking to investors following the release of fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings Tuesday (Sept. 20), CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said the company wants to play to its “strength of listening and responding to client requests and meeting the moment.”
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments
Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
Kroger Boosts eCommerce Efforts; DoorDash Drives Sales With DoubleDash
Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, is making several moves to boost its competitive position in eCommerce across grocery and prepared meal categories. In an effort to improve the curbside pickup labor economics, the company is testing out Trace Grocery electronic carts created by BrightDrop, a General Motors subsidiary, according to a BrightDrop announcement Monday (Sept. 19). Shoppers pick their items up from these temperature-controlled carts through a digital verification process, and Kroger has observed “noticeable” positive effects on workflow and on the customer experience, per the release.
Q4 Retail Forecasts a Matter of Relativity and Details
They say numbers don’t lie, but they can mislead. Try nailing down a solid forecast for the economic outlook for the fourth quarter about to begin, and things becomes clearly foggy. Former Saks Fifth Avenue CEO and Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that depending on...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Helps UnitedHealthcare Members Stay Fit
Today in the connected economy, UnitedHealthcare extends its collaboration with the fitness platform Peloton as more consumers look for ways to mix digital and in-person health. Also, Target and TD Bank decide to continue their collaboration on the Target Red Card until 2030, and Japan’s Rakuten turns to Goldman Sachs...
B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options
Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
TD Bank, Target Credit Card Partnership to Continue Through 2030
Target’s RedCard credit card offerings will continue to be developed by the same team, as TD Bank and Target have extended their credit card partnership, which began in 2013, through 2030. With this contract extension, TD Bank will continue to be the exclusive issuer of Target co-branded and private...
Fashion Retailer Intermix Partners With Affirm for BNPL
Designer fashion boutique Intermix has formed a partnership with buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Affirm, giving customers the option to pay for clothing in installments. By choosing Affirm at checkout, approved Intermix customers can pick the payment option that works best for them, ranging from four interest-free biweekly payments to month-to-month installments, the companies said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21).
Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform
Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
iRobot Says It Is Cooperating With FTC Review of Amazon Deal
Amazon’s proposed acquisition of iRobot has drawn the attention of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has reportedly asked the two companies for more information about the deal. iRobot said in a Tuesday (Sept. 20) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the FTC had requested...
Dubai-Based IT Distributor Mindware Launches B2B Site for UAE
Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a B2B eCommerce website in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said it will soon do so in other regional markets. With the launch of the Mindware Store in the UAE, the company...
Bluefin, Sunmi Partner on Payments Technology
Integrated payments company Bluefin has partnered with Sunmi, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) devices and intelligent solutions, to add more payments capabilities at the point of sale. Sunmi’s devices and solutions combine software and hardware for business improvements, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, while Bluefin works...
NFL・
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0