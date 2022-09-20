Read full article on original website
Related
RCPD: Suspect stole check sent in the mail, altered and cashed it
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Alms Group reported a 33-year-old...
Police: NE Kansas man jailed for driving stolen rental pickup
SALINA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a northeast Kansas man after an incident in Salina. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a Manhattan man locked a woman in a room, threatened her and stole her phone so she couldn’t call for help. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sept....
Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riley County Arrest Report September 22
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. PETER WILLIAM HEIER, 39, Manhattan, Criminal damage to property, Without consent $1000 to $25,000; Bond $3,000. ALINA REDA ASHFORD, 15, Manhattan, Battery; knowing/recklessly...
WIBW
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
RCPD acknowledges increase in Aggieville fights, fentanyl overdoses
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said it’s responded to a high number of fights in Aggieville recently. Capt. Josh Kyle stopped by KSNT News Tuesday to give us the details. While Manhattan does remain statistically remain below the average crimes continue in the city and appear to be concentrated in Aggieville. […]
WIBW
TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Manhattan victim of catalytic converter theft, top targets, how to prevent theft
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan Parks & Rec is listed as the victim in a police report after someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a work truck. The theft happened in the 2000 block of Leavenworth Street around 8:15 a.m. Monday. The estimated loss of the catalytic converter was $975. […]
Woman flees from sheriff, goes airborne into Shunganunga Creek
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash into the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd Street and SE Rice Road led to the arrest of a 27-year-old female facing several charges including felony interference with law enforcement, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Just before midnight on Sept. 20, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
RCPD: Multiple guns taken in Manhattan burglary
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just before 1p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 5000 block of Murray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two 24-year-old men reported a storage unit was broken into and...
AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
RCPD investigates after fight between teens leads to injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are investigating after a fight between two teenagers led to a broken nose and other injuries. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers were called to the 3300 block of Robinson Dr. with reports of aggravated battery.
WIBW
11 tires damaged causing $3K in damage to Manhattan contracting company
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after 11 tires were damaged causing $3,000 in damage for a Manhattan contracting company. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school
Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Man taken to hospital after Topeka shooting, TPD investigating
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released information related to an early morning shooting in the capital city. According to the TPD, officers were notified of a shooting at 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1600 block of Southwest Lane Street. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot […]
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.
Man arrested after an early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
WIBW
Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0