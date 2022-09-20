Read full article on original website
Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
Latest Dane Jackson update sounds overwhelmingly positive for Bills
The Buffalo Bills gave another update on cornerback Dane Jackson Tuesday morning, and it’s overwhelmingly good news. While the Bills were able to come away with a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, there was some level of concern in the locker room postgame due to the status on cornerback Dane Jackson.
Report: Titans fear Taylor Lewan is out for the season
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills and the team reportedly fears it has lost Lewan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The news comes from Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, who...
Dane Jackson ‘Walks Out of Hospital’: Update on Buffalo Bills’ Scary Neck Injury
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Titans.
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst
The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win over the Tennessee Tians in Week 2, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:. Diggs had a fantastic day, no doubt about it. He caught 12 of 14 passes thrown his way for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Stock up: Josh Allen.
