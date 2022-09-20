ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Latest Dane Jackson update sounds overwhelmingly positive for Bills

The Buffalo Bills gave another update on cornerback Dane Jackson Tuesday morning, and it’s overwhelmingly good news. While the Bills were able to come away with a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, there was some level of concern in the locker room postgame due to the status on cornerback Dane Jackson.
Yardbarker

Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst

The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
