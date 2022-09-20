ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

These Doomed Isles - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for These Doomed Isles to see building elements and attacks from raiders and mythical creatures from this upcoming survival city-building game, featuring deckbuilding mechanics and elements of tower defense. These Doomed Isles is coming to Steam in summer 2023. A demo is available now on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Broken Memory

The Broken Memory is a short quest for WALL-E which demands that you re-enter WALL-E's Realm and search for components to build a Memory finding machine!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Broken Memory quest. The Broken Memory Walkthrough. After collecting WALL-E’s memory from a Night...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Guardians Frontline - Announcement Trailer

Guardians Frontline is coming to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay, enemies, and more from this upcoming strategic VR shooter that takes place in a sci-fi setting. In Guardians Frontline, players must defend the federation from an enemy onslaught as they...
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Hitchhiker
IGN

Construction Simulator - Release Trailer

Construction Simulator is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the launch trailer to see what you can expect with the game, featuring two open-world maps in the US and Europe to explore, over 70 licensed machines by 24 brands, co-op multiplayer for up to four players, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dream Castle

The Dream Castle is a very important quest, focusing on unlocking other Realms within the Dream Castle, and therefore other Characters, that can join you and your friends in the village. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Dream Castle quest. The Dream Castle Walkthrough. This will...
VIDEO GAMES
Gizmodo

The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous

When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
TV SERIES
IGN

Path of Legends

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to make it through the Path of Legends to gather the Herba Mystica, extremely rare herbs found only in Paldea. To gather them all, you'll have to help Arven take down Titan Pokemon, which are enormous gatekeepers in their area not unlike Totem Pokemon from Sun and Moon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How To Use the Compass

The EYE MK.2 professional hand-held compass is a special item in Escape from Tarkov. It basically works like a real-life compass, indicating where the South and the North are from your position. This tool will come in handy when you’re lost in some of the game’s biggest maps.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Herba Mystica

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and throughout the region of Paldea, there are a series of special plants that can restore health completely to anyone who eats them. Thes are called Herba Mystica, and devout researcher Arven wants to uncover the mysteries of these botanical wonders. We're here to help document all the Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along the Path of Legends.
ANIMALS
hypebeast.com

Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer

Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
MOVIES
IGN

Trombone Champ - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Trombone Champ, the trombone-based rhythm music game that is available now on PC. Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?
MUSIC
IGN

How Mario + Rabbids Transformed the Rabbids From Menace to Mascot

When Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani first started working on Kingdom Battle, he was given express instructions from Ubisoft: Rabbids do not, under any circumstances, talk. “I had to gain trust also from Ubisoft, not just Nintendo,” Soliani says. “And Ubisoft told me, ‘Rabbids are not speaking.’ That...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Memory Magnification

Memory Magnification is a quest for Mickey that is all about constructing a tool that can help refine memories and finally bring Minnie back to the village. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Memory Magnification quest. Memory Magnification Walkthrough. Speak to Mickey about the idea of...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie

Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
MOVIES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of God of War: Ragnarok achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach

Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach is one in a chain of quests for Scrooge McDuck that has you doing some spring cleaning and redecorating in one of the several regions in Dreamlight Valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach quest. Rebuild...
VIDEO GAMES

