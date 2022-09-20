Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Faith: The Unholy Trinity - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Faith: The Unholy Trinity launches on PC on October 21, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming horror game.
IGN
These Doomed Isles - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for These Doomed Isles to see building elements and attacks from raiders and mythical creatures from this upcoming survival city-building game, featuring deckbuilding mechanics and elements of tower defense. These Doomed Isles is coming to Steam in summer 2023. A demo is available now on Steam.
IGN
The Broken Memory
The Broken Memory is a short quest for WALL-E which demands that you re-enter WALL-E's Realm and search for components to build a Memory finding machine!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Broken Memory quest. The Broken Memory Walkthrough. After collecting WALL-E’s memory from a Night...
IGN
Guardians Frontline - Announcement Trailer
Guardians Frontline is coming to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay, enemies, and more from this upcoming strategic VR shooter that takes place in a sci-fi setting. In Guardians Frontline, players must defend the federation from an enemy onslaught as they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Construction Simulator - Release Trailer
Construction Simulator is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the launch trailer to see what you can expect with the game, featuring two open-world maps in the US and Europe to explore, over 70 licensed machines by 24 brands, co-op multiplayer for up to four players, and more.
IGN
The Dream Castle
The Dream Castle is a very important quest, focusing on unlocking other Realms within the Dream Castle, and therefore other Characters, that can join you and your friends in the village. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Dream Castle quest. The Dream Castle Walkthrough. This will...
Gizmodo
The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous
When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
IGN
Path of Legends
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to make it through the Path of Legends to gather the Herba Mystica, extremely rare herbs found only in Paldea. To gather them all, you'll have to help Arven take down Titan Pokemon, which are enormous gatekeepers in their area not unlike Totem Pokemon from Sun and Moon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
How To Use the Compass
The EYE MK.2 professional hand-held compass is a special item in Escape from Tarkov. It basically works like a real-life compass, indicating where the South and the North are from your position. This tool will come in handy when you’re lost in some of the game’s biggest maps.
IGN
Herba Mystica
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and throughout the region of Paldea, there are a series of special plants that can restore health completely to anyone who eats them. Thes are called Herba Mystica, and devout researcher Arven wants to uncover the mysteries of these botanical wonders. We're here to help document all the Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along the Path of Legends.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
IGN
Trombone Champ - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Trombone Champ, the trombone-based rhythm music game that is available now on PC. Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?
IGN
How Mario + Rabbids Transformed the Rabbids From Menace to Mascot
When Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani first started working on Kingdom Battle, he was given express instructions from Ubisoft: Rabbids do not, under any circumstances, talk. “I had to gain trust also from Ubisoft, not just Nintendo,” Soliani says. “And Ubisoft told me, ‘Rabbids are not speaking.’ That...
The first full 'Hellraiser' reboot trailer is here
The trailer for Hulu's "Hellraiser" reboot has arrived.
House of the Dragon episode 6 teaser introduces the recast main characters
The new trailer also confirms the fate of Viserys
IGN
Steam Revamps Stats Into Charts With Better Overview of Most Popular Games
In an industry notorious for being wildly secretive around how well its own products do, we love some real good, crunchy data. And with an overhaul to Steam Stats today, Valve is giving us exactly that. It's called Steam Charts now, replacing Steam Stats, and like the old version, it...
IGN
Memory Magnification
Memory Magnification is a quest for Mickey that is all about constructing a tool that can help refine memories and finally bring Minnie back to the village. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Memory Magnification quest. Memory Magnification Walkthrough. Speak to Mickey about the idea of...
hypebeast.com
Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie
Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of God of War: Ragnarok achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
IGN
Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach
Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach is one in a chain of quests for Scrooge McDuck that has you doing some spring cleaning and redecorating in one of the several regions in Dreamlight Valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach quest. Rebuild...
Comments / 0