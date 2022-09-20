Read full article on original website
JoAnn Schneider (July 7, 1928 – August 26, 2022)
JoAnn Schneider, 94, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of New Prague, Minnesota. Mrs. Schneider died following a lengthy illness. She was born July 7, 1928 in Drake,...
Raymond A. Richard (February 22, 1942 – September 18, 2022)
Raymond A. Richards, 80, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 30 years and former resident of Odgen, Utah. Mr. Richards died following a lengthy illness. He was born February 22, 1942 in Grand Junction, Colorado; the son of Raymond Richards and Olive Bates.
Ralph Eugene Locke III (December 22, 1942 – September 13, 2022)
Ralph Eugene Locke III, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and former resident of Worland, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 22, 1942 in Southgate,...
Dog Park Pond to Close for Goldfish Eradication
ROCK SPRINGS — The Bitter Creek Bark Park Pond will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, so the pond can be chemically treated to eradicate the goldfish and any other non-native fish living in it. According to a press release from the Rock Springs Park Department, the large dog...
Rock Springs Resident Earns “Ultimate Angler” Title
ROCK SPRINGS — After pursing the coveted title for 2 1/2 years, Rock Springs resident Garrett Isaacson recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler.”. In order to be recognized as an ultimate angler —the highest achievement in the master angler program— an angler must catch 10 different species of trophy-sized game fish in the state of Wyoming. There are no limitations on the amount of time it takes to catch ten qualifying fish; only that each fish meets the length requirement to be considered a trophy-sized fish. Evidence of this is provided in side-view photos of the fish, often accompanied by a measuring tape.
Joe Barbuto – D
Tell us a little about yourself. I am the current Sweetwater County Treasurer, a position I’ve served in since July of 2021. A fifth-generation native of Sweetwater County, I have previously served in several volunteer roles, including as a member of community boards and assisting local non-profit organizations in their endeavors and initiatives. I also represented House District 48 in the Wyoming State Legislature for two terms.
Kemmerer, Pinedale BLM Offices to Winterize Campgrounds
KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management, Kemmerer and Pinedale Field Offices will winterize the water systems at the Fontenelle Creek Campground in Lincoln County, and Scab Creek Campground and Warren Bridge Campground in Sublette County during the last week of September. No water will be available at these...
Information Sought on Deer Illegally Shot in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a mule deer that was illegally shot in the City of Green River. The buck deer was found injured by elementary school students on September 15 in the vicinity of Arkansas and Alabama streets. Upon responding to the report of the injured deer, the animal was euthanized by department personnel. A necropsy was conducted in order to determine the cause of injury to the buck; department personnel determined the deer had previously been shot.
Harrison Elementary’s Principal Sleeps on Roof to Celebrate Reading Goal
GREEN RIVER — Harrison Elementary School’s principal, Steven Lake, sets goals with his students at the end of each school year to encourage continued learning throughout the summer. To boost participation, Mr. Lake promised to spend a night on the roof if the students met their reading goal....
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22
DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
Tiger Talk: An Unexpected Love for the Game
Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. I’m sure most of these articles start with phrases like, “I have played since I was three”, or “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t love this sport”. For me, my sports journey has been a bit more on the unconventional side.
Commissioners Consider Adding PIO Duties to Existing Position
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission continued discussions today regarding a position that would help the board communicate with the community and improve transparency. In August, the Commission discussed the possibility of creating a county administrator position, or a PIO position, to fill in the communication gaps between...
GRPD to Outfit Patrol Officers with BolaWrap Device
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) received unanimous approval from the Green River City Council Tuesday to purchase devices known as the BolaWrap, a safer alternative to the Taser, to outfit the entire patrol division. The company WRAP produces the BolaWrap, which is a non-electronic, less-lethal...
RS Council Looks at Amending Crossroads Pump Station’s Project Agreement
ROCK SPRINGS — Due to inflation costs, COVID-19 impacts, and a new timeframe needed to complete the Crossroads Pump Station and transmission project, the City of Rock Springs is looking at amending the project’s original agreement. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the Council will review...
