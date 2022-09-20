ROCK SPRINGS — After pursing the coveted title for 2 1/2 years, Rock Springs resident Garrett Isaacson recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler.”. In order to be recognized as an ultimate angler —the highest achievement in the master angler program— an angler must catch 10 different species of trophy-sized game fish in the state of Wyoming. There are no limitations on the amount of time it takes to catch ten qualifying fish; only that each fish meets the length requirement to be considered a trophy-sized fish. Evidence of this is provided in side-view photos of the fish, often accompanied by a measuring tape.

