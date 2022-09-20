Read full article on original website
Cole Beasley makes solid first impression with Bucs, but will he play Sunday?
TAMPA — If his second full day as a Bucs employee is any sign, newest receiver Cole Beasley is making a solid transition from unsigned free agency to NFL rigor. But whether Beasley is elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers remains unclear.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Buccaneers' Mike Evans loses appeal of 1-game suspension
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers without leading receiver Mike Evans, whose appeal of a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl was denied on Wednesday. The NFL disciplined the eight-time, 1,000-yard receiver for “violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules” after Evans knocked New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground, escalating a dust-up that began with Tom Brady exchanging words with the Saints star. Former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians also heard from the league, which investigated the melee resulting in the ejection of Evans and Lattimore, whom the Bucs felt should have been penalized for pass interference on the previous play. An animated Arians could be seen on the sideline complaining to officials about the non-call. The Bucs have said he watched the game from the field because the Saints did not provide a skybox for him and general manager Jason Licht.
AthlonSports.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
Wide receiver depth isn't a strength of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least not right now. But that will soon change. The Bucs are signing a veteran wide receiver this Tuesday. That receiver is Cole Beasley. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, seeing that he...
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Deadspin
Antonio Brown roasted by ProFootballTalk for Twitter jab at Tampa Bay exec Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ventured into another career endeavor outside of football. Since NFL teams seem to be done with Brown, he tried his hand at NFL “reporting” Wednesday morning on Twitter. And for his efforts, Brown was called out by ProFootballTalk. Brown clapped at former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after he was reportedly reprimanded for his behavior on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Saints.
Tom Brady clearly bothered by injured ring finger on throwing hand
TAMPA ― Tom Brady was busy Thursday shaking off an injury to the ring finger on his right throwing hand. And shaking. And shaking. Over and over again during the portion of practice open to the media, Brady would grip a football, throw a pass and then look down at his hand before shaking it.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley
The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
