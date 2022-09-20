Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy From Tech Sector Amid Market Swings
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile so far this year, owing to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a huge decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
This Popular Crypto Could Double in Value in 2023
Innovation in areas ranging from NFTs to Web3 could propel Polygon to triple-digit gains next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?
The replacements are highly qualified.
No one is using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says
JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted. JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, argues cryptocurrency has “a niche use case” and said the demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has seen a drastic decline in the past six months.
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
Made.com plans to cut a third of staff as it seeks buyer or investment
Made.com is seeking a buyer or emergency investment as the embattled online furniture retailer plans to shed a third of staff to stretch its dwindling cash reserves. The company, which in July warned of job cuts as increasingly cash-strapped consumers stopped spending on “big-ticket” items, has withdrawn full-year guidance as sales plummet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
dailyhodl.com
Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster
Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
USD Coin, America's 'Stable' Cryptocurrency, Explained
Robinhood, the popular and contentious online financial trading platform, has officially added the first "stablecoin" to the list of cryptocurrencies it supports. On Tuesday, Robinhood announced that it was adding USD Coin to its trading platform, tweeting out the news alongside a link to the coins page on its site. Mostly known for allowing users to trade stocks, Robinhood also currently supports 17 cryptocurrencies for trading, including popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
kitco.com
Institutional interest in crypto continues to rise amid struggling prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nomura Holdings, one of Japan's largest investment banks, is the most recent firm to dive into crypto with...
Motley Fool
Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon
The e-commerce giant will develop a user-interface prototype for a potential digital euro. Amazon's involvement in such a groundbreaking project adds yet another possible upside for its business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Why Avenue Therapeutics Shares Surged Around 106%; Here Are 87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares jumped 167.7% to close at $2.20 on Thursday after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties.
CoinDesk
Nasdaq Starts Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Clients
Nasdaq (NDAQ), the second-largest U.S. stock market operator, is starting a cryptocurrency custody service as it aims to cash in on the demand from institutional crypto investors, according to a press release on Tuesday. The company has hired Ira Auerbach, who previously ran prime brokerage services at Gemini, as the...
KuCoin Integrates Legend Trading for a Smooth Fiat On-Ramps Payment Experience with Zero Fees
KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Legend Trading, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment gateway. By integrating Legend Trading, KuCoin will bring a smooth fiat on-ramp payment experience with zero fees and allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with bank transfers via USD, EUR, AUD, JPY, and more.
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood Hands Over Management Of A Pair Of Ark Funds
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has stepped down from the management role at two of her funds. What To Know: According to a regulatory filling, Wood has given up management of the 3D Printing ETF PRNT and ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF IZRL. "The following individual has been...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
Some crypto bigwigs said the Ethereum merge is a step toward mainstream adoption. Mark Cuban called it ‘a non-event’
The Ethereum merge made the influential blockchain much more green. The upgrade successfully shifted the model to proof of stake, eliminating mining on the network and reducing its environmental impact by more than 99%. But did the merge lay the groundwork for mainstream adoption and more institutional investment? It depends...
Comments / 0