Robinhood, the popular and contentious online financial trading platform, has officially added the first "stablecoin" to the list of cryptocurrencies it supports. On Tuesday, Robinhood announced that it was adding USD Coin to its trading platform, tweeting out the news alongside a link to the coins page on its site. Mostly known for allowing users to trade stocks, Robinhood also currently supports 17 cryptocurrencies for trading, including popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO