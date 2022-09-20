ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy From Tech Sector Amid Market Swings

The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile so far this year, owing to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a huge decline in the major U.S. indexes.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Food Drink#Restaurants#Sho Group#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Salesforce Inc
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Made.com plans to cut a third of staff as it seeks buyer or investment

Made.com is seeking a buyer or emergency investment as the embattled online furniture retailer plans to shed a third of staff to stretch its dwindling cash reserves. The company, which in July warned of job cuts as increasingly cash-strapped consumers stopped spending on “big-ticket” items, has withdrawn full-year guidance as sales plummet.
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO

The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster

Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

USD Coin, America's 'Stable' Cryptocurrency, Explained

Robinhood, the popular and contentious online financial trading platform, has officially added the first "stablecoin" to the list of cryptocurrencies it supports. On Tuesday, Robinhood announced that it was adding USD Coin to its trading platform, tweeting out the news alongside a link to the coins page on its site. Mostly known for allowing users to trade stocks, Robinhood also currently supports 17 cryptocurrencies for trading, including popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Institutional interest in crypto continues to rise amid struggling prices

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nomura Holdings, one of Japan's largest investment banks, is the most recent firm to dive into crypto with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon

The e-commerce giant will develop a user-interface prototype for a potential digital euro. Amazon's involvement in such a groundbreaking project adds yet another possible upside for its business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Nasdaq Starts Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Clients

Nasdaq (NDAQ), the second-largest U.S. stock market operator, is starting a cryptocurrency custody service as it aims to cash in on the demand from institutional crypto investors, according to a press release on Tuesday. The company has hired Ira Auerbach, who previously ran prime brokerage services at Gemini, as the...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

KuCoin Integrates Legend Trading for a Smooth Fiat On-Ramps Payment Experience with Zero Fees

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Legend Trading, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment gateway. By integrating Legend Trading, KuCoin will bring a smooth fiat on-ramp payment experience with zero fees and allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with bank transfers via USD, EUR, AUD, JPY, and more.
MARKETS

