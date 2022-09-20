ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Click10.com

Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an abduction. Police said they...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Victim IDed, reward offered in Miami-Dade homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and North Miami Avenue. Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Jude Merisier. Officials haven’t said what led up to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Miami: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Miami Thursday morning. Miami Police officials said officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard Way just after 7 a.m. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man believed to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Charges dropped against 3 nurses in Hollywood Hills nursing home case

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Charges were dropped Thursday against three nurses who were charged with aggravated manslaughter after 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home where they worked. The administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, however, is still expected to go to trial next month. In...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud

At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman, 96, Dies In Crash With 99-Year-Old-Man

Intersection Of Jog Road And Normandy Lane. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash at Jog Road and Normandy Lane in Delray Beach. She was in a car driven by a 99-year-old man. According to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Charge upgraded for suspect after victim dies following attack at psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida man is now facing a murder charge after authorities say he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. Sept. 13 at South Florida State Hospital regarding a patient who was possibly experiencing cardiac arrest and who had injuries to his head.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

