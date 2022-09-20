Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
Related
Click10.com
Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
NBC Miami
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach: BSO
Two men who agreed to fight each other outside a Deerfield Beach hotel came to blows as planned, but when it was over one of them stabbed the other, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, is charged with attempted murder following the fight about 8 p.m....
Click10.com
Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an abduction. Police said they...
Click10.com
911 calls released after tow truck driver shot man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released audio Thursday of the 911 calls made after a man was shot Wednesday by a tow truck driver. “I need an ambulance right now! I need an ambulance right now!” an agitated 911 caller told a dispatcher. Surveillance cameras captured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Miami-Dade homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and North Miami Avenue. Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Jude Merisier. Officials haven’t said what led up to...
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
Click10.com
Arsonist arrested after fire at Miami-Dade warehouse, police say
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A man had been harassing a woman before yet another fire on Wednesday in an industrial complex in Miami-Dade County, said a resident who did not want to be identified. Miami-Dade firefighters extinguished the flames at a warehouse building at 2121 NW 139 St., in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Miami: Police
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Miami Thursday morning. Miami Police officials said officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard Way just after 7 a.m. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man believed to...
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
Click10.com
Charges dropped against 3 nurses in Hollywood Hills nursing home case
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Charges were dropped Thursday against three nurses who were charged with aggravated manslaughter after 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home where they worked. The administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, however, is still expected to go to trial next month. In...
cw34.com
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's Ring camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
Local police say man found dead in vehicle under suspicious circumstances
PALM SPRINGS, FL– — The Palm Springs police department is investigating the death of a man found behind a Circle K convenience store. The discovery was made around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the store on Lake Worth Road. Authorities say the 60-year-old victim was found dead in...
Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home
A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home.
NBC Miami
Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud
At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
Delray Beach Woman, 96, Dies In Crash With 99-Year-Old-Man
Intersection Of Jog Road And Normandy Lane. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash at Jog Road and Normandy Lane in Delray Beach. She was in a car driven by a 99-year-old man. According to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
Click10.com
Charge upgraded for suspect after victim dies following attack at psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida man is now facing a murder charge after authorities say he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. Sept. 13 at South Florida State Hospital regarding a patient who was possibly experiencing cardiac arrest and who had injuries to his head.
Comments / 1