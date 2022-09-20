ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ualrpublicradio.org

Coalition forms against proposed changes to Arkansas ballot initiative process

A coalition of nonprofit groups has formed in opposition to a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution on the November ballot. The group, called Protect Arkansas Rights, opposes Issue 2 which would raise the number of votes needed to pass citizen-led ballot initiatives as well as constitutional amendments proposed by both citizens and state lawmakers.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Governor names Mark White to head DHS

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (Sept. 22) his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Aged fence laws pen in legal issues

Towns have rules for fencing determined through the city ordinances or different entities. Agriculture fence law vary on a state-by-state basis. Some fencing agriculture laws worked well more than 100 years ago, but in 2022 they are out of date. This can make navigating legal questions tricky in Arkansas and other states. This week, the National Agricultural Law Center held a webinar on fence laws and estray statutes.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide

The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Poll: Issue 1 sees support; Issues 2 and 3 a mixed bag

Three legislative-referred amendment proposals could all pass this November, although one measure has more support than the other two. A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 835 likely Arkansas voters found a plurality of support for Issue 1, which would allow the Arkansas legislature to call itself into special session. Under the current state constitution, only the governor can call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents

Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Get Loud Arkansas hopes to re-register more than 100,000 inactive voters

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — National Voters Registration Day was on Tuesday and with election season coming up, one Arkansas organization is hoping to re-register more than 100,000 voters. State Senator (D-Little Rock) Joyce Elliott said her organization Get Loud Arkansas is striving to get those voters back to the polls who have been inactive.
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?

On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Wynne finishes Competitive Communities Initiative

Wynne is the latest city in Arkansas to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative (CCI) in conjunction with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The CCI evaluation is used to ensure that Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments. “CCI was developed with specific goals in...
WYNNE, AR
5NEWS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
ARKANSAS STATE
redriverradio.org

ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Another Poll Shows Sanders with Commanding Lead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Another new poll has been released showing Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a commanding lead in the general election. The poll, released by Remington Research Group, shows Sanders with a 25-point lead. “Arkansans want a conservative leader with bold plans to create high-paying jobs, increase access to...
talkbusiness.net

NEA Outstanding Business awards open for nominations

Talk Business & Politics is hosting its second annual Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business awards and is seeking nominations. The award program highlights efforts of businesses, nonprofits and startup operations, as well as their future impact on the Jonesboro metropolitan area and surrounding region. Any business in Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Crittenden, Poinsett, Jackson, Independence, Lawrence, Sharp, Randolph or Clay counties that meets the criteria below can be nominated.
JONESBORO, AR

