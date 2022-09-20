Read full article on original website
ualrpublicradio.org
Coalition forms against proposed changes to Arkansas ballot initiative process
A coalition of nonprofit groups has formed in opposition to a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution on the November ballot. The group, called Protect Arkansas Rights, opposes Issue 2 which would raise the number of votes needed to pass citizen-led ballot initiatives as well as constitutional amendments proposed by both citizens and state lawmakers.
Arkansas voters will see recreational marijuana on November ballot
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Supreme Court granted a petition Thursday allowing recreational marijuana to be voted on in the November election. On Aug. 3, the Board of Election Commission denied certification to include the initial measure, one of the reasons because of the way it was worded. Responsible...
talkbusiness.net
Governor names Mark White to head DHS
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (Sept. 22) his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before...
kuaf.com
Aged fence laws pen in legal issues
Towns have rules for fencing determined through the city ordinances or different entities. Agriculture fence law vary on a state-by-state basis. Some fencing agriculture laws worked well more than 100 years ago, but in 2022 they are out of date. This can make navigating legal questions tricky in Arkansas and other states. This week, the National Agricultural Law Center held a webinar on fence laws and estray statutes.
KHBS
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
ed88radio.com
Poll: Issue 1 sees support; Issues 2 and 3 a mixed bag
Three legislative-referred amendment proposals could all pass this November, although one measure has more support than the other two. A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 835 likely Arkansas voters found a plurality of support for Issue 1, which would allow the Arkansas legislature to call itself into special session. Under the current state constitution, only the governor can call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
KTLO
Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents
Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
KATV
Get Loud Arkansas hopes to re-register more than 100,000 inactive voters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — National Voters Registration Day was on Tuesday and with election season coming up, one Arkansas organization is hoping to re-register more than 100,000 voters. State Senator (D-Little Rock) Joyce Elliott said her organization Get Loud Arkansas is striving to get those voters back to the polls who have been inactive.
kasu.org
Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?
On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
talkbusiness.net
Wynne finishes Competitive Communities Initiative
Wynne is the latest city in Arkansas to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative (CCI) in conjunction with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The CCI evaluation is used to ensure that Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments. “CCI was developed with specific goals in...
KHBS
National Voter Registration Day reminds Arkansans to prepare for Election Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day, which was started in 2012 by the National Association of Secretaries of State. It's a coordinated effort from local, state, and national organizations to urge people to register to vote. Hundreds of thousands of people take...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Supreme Court rules in favor of voter funding disclosures on ballots
Arizona voters will be able to see who is funding the candidates directly on the ballot for the November election. Any group spending more than $50,000 on a statewide race or $25,000 in a local race must disclose who is funding them, according to the "Voter's Right to Know Act" initiative.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan
Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
redriverradio.org
Arkansas To Receive $280 Million For Water Infrastructure Projects
FEDERAL MONEY - Arkansas will receive $280 million dollars in federal funds from the Biden administration’s “American Rescue Plan” to deal with the state’s water problems. About 96 percent of that money , $270 million dollars will go to water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure projects, and the remaining $10 million will assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
KTAL
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
swark.today
Another Poll Shows Sanders with Commanding Lead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Another new poll has been released showing Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a commanding lead in the general election. The poll, released by Remington Research Group, shows Sanders with a 25-point lead. “Arkansans want a conservative leader with bold plans to create high-paying jobs, increase access to...
November election is 50 days out: What dates do Arkansans need to know before the general election
50 days from now the general election will take place. Here are important dates leading up to Nov. 8.
talkbusiness.net
NEA Outstanding Business awards open for nominations
Talk Business & Politics is hosting its second annual Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business awards and is seeking nominations. The award program highlights efforts of businesses, nonprofits and startup operations, as well as their future impact on the Jonesboro metropolitan area and surrounding region. Any business in Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Crittenden, Poinsett, Jackson, Independence, Lawrence, Sharp, Randolph or Clay counties that meets the criteria below can be nominated.
talkbusiness.net
Economic report on Northwest Arkansas to be released in October event
The Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas will release the annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report on Oct. 27, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) news release. The report will be released during a...
