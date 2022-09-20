ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

It’s National Voter Registration Day: What you need to know ahead of general election

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXxx7_0i2rj10O00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you registered to vote? Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day , a civic holiday dedicated to spreading awareness of voter registration opportunities.

The holiday was first celebrated in 2012, and since then, volunteers and organizations nationwide have hit the streets to inform people about how voter registration works.

To date, nearly 4.7 million people have registered on National Voter Registration Day.

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Because of this, millions of Americans may find themselves unable to cast their ballot when it comes time for elections.

News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters

To register to vote in Connecticut, you must be a legal U.S. citizen, be a state resident of the town in which you want to vote, and be at least 17 years old (17-year-olds who turn 18 on or before Election Day can participate in the general primary).

Connecticut’s voter registration deadline for online and by mail registration is Nov. 1, and the deadline for in-person registration is Nov. 8, on Election Day.

To register online, click here.

You can register by mail to vote by printing a voter registration form , filling it out, and mailing it to your Registrar of Voters . You can also register to vote in person.

You can also look up your voter registration record and verify that your information is correct using a voter registration lookup tool .

More information on Connecticut voting and registration deadlines can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Attorney General Tong leads national call for FCC to close robocall loopholes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is urging the Federal Communication Commission to close loopholes that allow scammers to robocall Americans, according to an announcement Tuesday morning. “Anti-robocall technology works, but only if everyone uses it,” Tong wrote. Tong, along with 50 other state attorney generals, signed a letter to the FCC […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Connecticut voted 10th happiest state in America!

Conn. (WTNH) – With 87% of Americans reporting feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has recently released a report on this year’s happiest states in America. These “happiest states” are ranked by the residents who report the highest satisfaction with life. Across the 50 states, WalletHub surveyed 30 key […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Deadline approaching for longtime public service workers to see student loan debt waived

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A coalition in Hartford is trying to get the word out about a federal student loan forgiveness program for public service workers in Connecticut, like teachers, police officers and firefighters. The application deadline for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is Oct. 31. It’s been around for years, but the eligibility […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Day#Election State#Local Election#U S Census#Americans
WTNH

CT state rep. in Puerto Rico as Fiona hits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative is currently in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona hit. State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez, who was born in Puerto Rico, was there visiting her sister when the hurricane hit. Gonzalez spoke with News 8 over Zoom to show what is happening. “For me, it was a very bad […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker calls for crackdown on ghost guns

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Easy-to-purchase, and almost impossible to track, ghost guns have become an outlet for criminals to skirt Connecticut’s robust firearm registration and background check laws. “All you need is a drill, it’s really that simple,” said Connecticut Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. It was an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTNH

Conn. residents head to Durham Fair

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A little rain didn’t stop anyone from having fun as the 102nd annual Durham Fair kicked off tonight. It’s the biggest agricultural fair in the state and it runs from Thursday to Sunday. There is something for everyone, crafting, livestock exhibits, great food. Organizers said its an event that truly brings […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Scammers targeting Connecticut student loan borrowers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — College students and borrowers are anxiously awaiting updates since President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan. Now, scammers are using that anxiety to trap victims. The calls and messages might look legit, anyone could fall for it. Jennifer Guluzy at Southern Connecticut State University almost did. “It sounded […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Yale doctor says pandemic not over despite President’s claim

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden raised some eyebrows by declaring that the pandemic is over on Sunday. While events like concerts and conventions may be back without mask mandates, a Yale doctor disagrees. “A pandemic is when there is an infectious disease that has spread around the world that is at levels […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Ginni Thomas agrees to Jan. 6 panel interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, her lawyer said Wednesday. Attorney Mark Paoletta said Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work […]
ARIZONA STATE
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy