Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
State seeks input on plan for Cooch’s Bridge site
The 1777 Battle of Cooch’s Bridge was the only one fought on Delaware soil and the first time that the Stars and Stripes were flown in battle. With such a storied history, you might be surprised to learn you could have a say in the site’s future. Well, you do. The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will hold three ... Read More
HOPP (Harvest Outreach People Project) has big plans in Wilmington
A flat plot of grass-covered ground next to a busy highway and an industrial facility was blessed Thursday by Wilmington-area church leaders who are beginning a fundraising drive to build a Resource Center and Marketplace. Harvest Outreach People Project, or HOPP, is a coalition of churches and outreach specialists. They...
A look at Brandywine’s city vs. suburban test scores
A look at the test scores of Brandywine School District’s elementary schools shows why the state is focusing only on Wilmington children in its proposal for a program to raise student achievement in the city. Brandywine school board member Kristin Pidgeon this week questioned why Brandywine’s other eight elementaries – all in suburban schools – are not included in the ... Read More
Kent County Gets New Family Courthouse
The Kent County Family Court courthouse is being replaced, with safety and security at the forefront of plans. In Dover on Thursday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new courthouse at the corner of S. Governors Ave and Water Street, several blocks from the old existing Kent County Family Court Courthouse that was built in 1989.
Wilmington Trail Club preparing to 'Hike Across Delaware'
Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours. The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.
Delaware youth take the lead with #MyReasonWhyDE campaign
If someone asks you "what's your reason why?" you may want to have an answer ready. The question is the centerpiece of an attempt to spread a peer-based healthy message, utilizing social media, hashtags, and most importantly the creativity and commitment of young people. Through a grant-supported program, they were...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
Meet DSU’s first Terrance Newton Scholarship recipients
Jaden Rivera dropped his phone on his lap and started crying when he got the phone call that he was being given a new scholarship. Ja’ron Hunt screamed in excitement when he got the same call, knowing the money will help him earn a career in teaching where he can the kind of Black male leader he aspires to be. ... Read More
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Wilmington Fire Department Will Open Its 42nd Fire Academy in November
New firefighters will begin serving City residents and businesses in early 2023. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Fire John Looney announced today that the City of Wilmington’s next Fire Academy—the 42nd in the City’s history—will start in November. Fire academies are scheduled when department staffing drops due to retirements and other forms of attrition. Currently, the Wilmington Fire Department (WFD) has 13 vacancies and is authorized to employ 156 firefighters.
Alexa Giacobbo joins Dedicated to Women OB-GYN practice
Dedicated to Women announced Dr. Alexa Giacobbo has joined its practice in the Milford office, where she is accepting new patients. Giacobbo comes to Dedicated to Women from Pennsylvania, where she completed medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency training at LeHigh Valley Health Network. Giacobbo served as chief resident and won numerous educational and surgical honors including the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons’ Outstanding MIS resident award. After completing residency in June 2022, Giacobbo relocated to southern Delaware with her husband Aaron and dog Scout.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
An abundance of humanitarian aid awaited migrants
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While a group of migrants did not land in a plane at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown on Tuesday, there was no shortage of volunteers and support waiting to welcome them with open arms. Pastor Rene Knight is originally from the Dominican Republic and is currently the...
Mutt Monday With Brandywine Valley SPCA And WJBR
Every week with Deanna and Justin, you can tune into Mutt Monday with Brandywine Valley SPCA and WJBR. BVSPCA was founded in 1929 as Pennsylvania’s first No Kill and open admission shelter. The BVSPCA exists to end animal suffering and to involve the entire community in the welfare and well-being of animals.
Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week begins
25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and ten corporations are taking part in Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week and College Fair. Activities over five days of activities will include panel discussions, a block party, battle of the bands, a concert and a comedy show. HBCU Week began in 2017. It is...
One Laurel Appreciation Day is held to give back to community servants
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, approximately 400 people reaped the benefit of One Laurel’s Appreciation Day. According to the leaders of One Laurel, it was a way to give back to community servants who give so much to the town of Laurel. Jonathan Kellam, Sr., proprietor of Jonathan’s Delights Barbeque...
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Frederica Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Titus Young of Frederica, Delaware. Young was last contacted on April 3, 2022, in the Frederica area. Attempts to contact or locate Young have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Young is...
