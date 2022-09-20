Read full article on original website
Columbia HS boys soccer team nearly stuns Seton Hall Prep
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team made a strong bid at beating Seton Hall Prep, the No. 1 team in the state according to the Star-Ledger, on Sept. 15 at home. The Cougars had a 2-0 lead with 1:37 remaining in regulation before Seton...
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys strong start
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team has enjoyed a 3-1 start through Saturday, Sept. 17. Senior Mason Bashkoff scored on an assist from senior Jared Charles, and senior Justin Scavalla had six saves in the 1-0 win over Livingston in the season-opener on Sept. 9.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
The weather is beginning to change, which means every football game feels different, too. Teams are gearing up for the middle of their respective schedules, and the games mean more. Rivalries will see their next edition, and teams are looking to gain an edge in the standings before October arrives.
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team notches first victory of the season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After losing its first three games of the season, the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Caldwell, 2-0, on Sept. 17 at Caldwell. Senior Alex Capet scored a goal on an assist from junior Perry Kostidakis. Senior Shayne Hinton had a goal on an assist by Capet.
West Orange HS girls soccer team has good start to the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has enjoyed a good start to the season. West Orange had a 2-2-1 record through Friday, Sept. 17. West Orange tied Montclair, 3-3, in the season opener on Sept. 8. Two days later, the team defeated Cedar Grove, 6-2, at home. Junior Madison Cyrus had two goals and one assist, junior Jaiden Schultz had one goal and two assists, senior Sidda Mitchell had one goal and one assist, sophomore Lauren Villasin had one goal, and sophomore Aminata Diop had an assist.
Seton Hall Prep Pirates soccer team rallies late to beat Columbia
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team raised its record to 4-1 on the season, going 2-1 this past week. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Pirates defeated Verona, 7-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. In the first half, the scorers were junior Eddie Krupski from senior Peter Batanjany, senior Joaquin Niehenke off a free kick, sophomore Daniel Ariza from senior Karan Chauhan and junior Maxwell Williams, and senior Luke Warjanka from Chauhan.
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team posts first win of season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Catherine Parelli scored on an assist from junior Izabela Pereira in the first half, and freshman Ella Jimenez made eight saves for the shutout to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 13. It was the team’s first win of the season.
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
Columbia HS football team looks for first win of the season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team hopes to get its first win of the season. The CHS Cougars will visit Hudson Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Caven Point in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic is 3-0. The Cougars lost to neighbor...
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Bloomfield HS football team topples Livingston for first win of the season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Livingston, 33-26, for its first victory of the season on Friday night, Sept. 16, at Foley Field. The Bengals improved to 1-2 on the season. Junior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni ran for two touchdowns and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass...
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys win streak
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After losing in the season opener to Verona, 3-0, on the road on Sept. 8, the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team won three straight games. Junior Aidan Arnett scored a goal and assisted on junior Nathan Latifi’s goal in the 2-0 win over West Essex on Sept. 12 on the road. Freshman Dylan Arnett also had an assist, and junior Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves.
Columbia HS field hockey team enjoys strong start to the season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team won four games to improve to 5-1 on the season through Sept. 19. CHS defeated Newark Academy, 6-3, on Sept. 13, at home. Senior Sarah Cerny had three goals, senior Georgie Gassaro had two goals and one assist, and senior Sophia Vaccariello had one goal.
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis nets first two wins of season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team defeated Columbia and Cedar Grove in consecutive matches for its first wins of the season. GRHS defeated Columbia, 4-1, on Sept. 13 and Cedar Grove, 5-0, on Sept. 14. Glen Ridge then lost at Verona, 4-1, on...
Golda Och Academy cross-country team notches wins
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the Super Essex Conference meet at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the first of four weeks with dual-meet competitions. Golda Och Academy won both of its dual meets, beating Newark Central and Weequahic by 15-50 scores; the two opposing schools did not have any runners in the race.
HS football: Statewide stat leaders through the first 3 weeks of the season
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals across the state.
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 3
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer hopes to make turnaround
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team seeks to bounce back from two straight road losses, to Caldwell and Millburn. Senior Ava Kotronis scored a goal on an assist from sophomore Katie Powers against Caldwell in a 2-1 loss on Sept. 13. Junior Olivia Gist made 11 saves.
