Little Rock, AR

Man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to killing man in 2019

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who pleaded guilty to killing a man in Little Rock three years ago will spend the next 20 years in prison.

According to court records, 42-year-old Leonard Piggee pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder for the death of 27-year-old Jeremy Chambers. Chambers was killed in a shooting at Spanish Valley Apartments on Baseline Road Sunday, June 9, 2019.

When Little Rock police arrested Piggee in 2019, he was initially facing charges of first-degree murder.

Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday morning homicide at Spanish Valley Apartments

Chambers’ father Robert Chambers spoke out following his son’s death, saying that Piggee “made good” on a threat to kill his son. Robert Chambers pushed to upgrade the charges in his son’s death.

Chambers family seeks death penalty in son’s murder case

In addition to his 20-year sentence, Piggee will also serve 10 years of parole.

Comments / 2

Old fat man
2d ago

you mean that's all a man's life is worth he gets 20 years and murdered somebody you people are stupid

Reply(1)
6
 

