Florida State

Jesse
5d ago

After this little illegal stunt he can forget about being Governor again and definitely never going to be a President!

King Cobra.
5d ago

It takes 3-4 media appearances daily now to soothe his fat bloated ego. And I guess he thinks we’re all so poor that 7 cents on a dollar is gonna help. Geeeez.

Fmr GOP
5d ago

No DeSantrash. Stay away from our wonderful county. We don't need you spreading 💩 around here.

FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Unveils $1.1 Billion Tax Relief Package

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tax proposal he said he would push next year if reelected that would offer Floridians $1.1 billion in tax relief. “Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need every day,” the governor’s office noted.
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Kristen Walters

Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County out of impact 'cone' for TS Ian, which sets hurricane sights on northwest Florida

Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday over the central Caribbean Sea, could threaten Florida as a major hurricane early next week after cutting across western Cuba, forecasters said. The 8 p.m. update today from the National Hurricane Center keeps Palm Beach County out of the "cone" of potential impacts. Forecasters were predicting a...
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County begins sending vote-by-mail ballots for Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County election officials have begun mailing absentee ballots for military and overseas voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says more than 2,000 ballots will be mailed to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and dependents who are absent from Sarasota County, and to registered Sarasota County voters living overseas.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County urges attention, weighs decisions on Ian

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said a westward trend in the forecast path of soon-to-be Hurricane Ian might be encouraging for now, but he warned residents to remain vigilant no matter what the spaghetti models indicate. "We don’t know what this storm is going to do," he said.
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
