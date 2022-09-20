Read full article on original website
Jesse
5d ago
After this little illegal stunt he can forget about being Governor again and definitely never going to be a President!
Reply(10)
30
King Cobra.
5d ago
It takes 3-4 media appearances daily now to soothe his fat bloated ego. And I guess he thinks we’re all so poor that 7 cents on a dollar is gonna help. Geeeez.
Reply
5
Fmr GOP
5d ago
No DeSantrash. Stay away from our wonderful county. We don't need you spreading 💩 around here.
Reply
17
Related
Ron DeSantis Unveils $1.1 Billion Tax Relief Package
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tax proposal he said he would push next year if reelected that would offer Floridians $1.1 billion in tax relief. “Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need every day,” the governor’s office noted.
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Hillsborough County Declares State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order declaring a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners. The order is in effect through Sept. 30. A state of local
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis advises Floridians to prep for Tropical Storm Ian insurance claims
In a PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a public service announcement Saturday urging Floridians to prepare for post-storm insurance claims now rather than later.
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
Thousands sign petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Palm Beach County out of impact 'cone' for TS Ian, which sets hurricane sights on northwest Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday over the central Caribbean Sea, could threaten Florida as a major hurricane early next week after cutting across western Cuba, forecasters said. The 8 p.m. update today from the National Hurricane Center keeps Palm Beach County out of the "cone" of potential impacts. Forecasters were predicting a...
Hurricane Ian: School closures
As Hurricane Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.
Where southwest Florida's housing market stands following Fed interest rate hike
The housing market in southwest Florida is starting to cool off, depending on how you look at it. This comes as the Fed raised the interest rate again by 3/4 of a percent.
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in Florida
If you've ever wished you had more options for grocery shopping in Florida, you may be excited to learn that a major grocery store chain is opening multiple new locations throughout the Sunshine state starting next week.
Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor
Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County begins sending vote-by-mail ballots for Nov. 8 election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County election officials have begun mailing absentee ballots for military and overseas voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says more than 2,000 ballots will be mailed to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and dependents who are absent from Sarasota County, and to registered Sarasota County voters living overseas.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22
The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
Tampa Bay counties issue local state of emergency ahead of expected impacts of Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In advance of Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a hurricane and has the Tampa Bay area in its cone of uncertainty, Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties leaders have declared a local state of emergency. This is in addition to Gov. Ron DeSantis'...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County urges attention, weighs decisions on Ian
Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said a westward trend in the forecast path of soon-to-be Hurricane Ian might be encouraging for now, but he warned residents to remain vigilant no matter what the spaghetti models indicate. "We don’t know what this storm is going to do," he said.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
Comments / 52