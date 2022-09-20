Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst
For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
Little People Matt Roloff shows off major makeover to $4M farm amid family feud over coveted Oregon estate
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff has shown off a major makeover to Roloff Farms amid a family feud over the property. Both Zach and Jeremy Roloff expressed an interest in buying a part of the property and were enraged after their father sold it for $4M to someone else.
Take a Tour of ‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s Stunning Former Home
Can you say #HouseGoals? It seems like everything in Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's lives is picture-perfect, and the same definitely goes for their former home. The beautiful house is located in Rock Creek,...
Popculture
Another Duggar Family Member Expecting First Baby
The Duggar family continues to grow! Former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child together. They married in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska after a five-month courtship. "From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei! Details on Daughter Ariel
Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the longtime loves announced via Instagram on Friday, September 9. Their darling daughter entered the world at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 14 inches long.
Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding
A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
LPBW’s Matt Roloff and Son Jacob Prepare for Last Pumpkin Season at Roloff Farms: See Photos!
Gearing up! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his son Jacob Roloff prepared for their last pumpkin season together at Roloff Farms. “Inspecting his newly replaced front axle seals … while I show Mateo the ropes,” Matt, 60, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, August 25. “Getting things ready for pumpkin season 2022 @rolofffarms.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos
Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. “Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
'Sister Wives' Fans Question Why Meri Brown Stays With Kody Amid Disrespect
Fans of "Sister Wives" ask about Meri Brown's judgment, with one Redditor writing, "she was shamed into thinking she was a terrible person who had to stay."
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson and Her Husband Reveal Huge Life Update
Big things are on the horizon for Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff. A little more than a year after the couple started their family with the birth of daughter Honey James, the Robertson-Huff household is getting ready to set down roots, with the reality TV star recently revealing that she and her husband are working towards home ownership, with their house currently under construction.
Kiely Rodni’s ‘boyfriend’ Jagger Westfall shares tribute to ‘angel’ and scrawls harrowing message on his arm
KIELY Rodni's alleged boyfriend has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his girlfriend after a frantic search for the missing teen ended in tragedy. Jagger Westfall dedicated a post to Kiely and posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories after the 16-year-old's body was found in her submerged SUV in Truckee, California, on Sunday.
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
Married to Medicine: See Toya and Audra's Fight Get Physical in Shocking Sneak Peek
Watch: Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?. These Married to Medicine stars are ready to rumble. Tensions between Toya Bush-Harris and first-time cast member Audra Frimpong come to a head on the Bravo series' Sept. 18 episode, and E! News has your exclusive first look at their explosive fight.
Kody Brown Infuriates 'Sister Wives' Fans After Bold Christine Remarks
Kody Brown has come under fire from 'Sister Wives' fans yet again as the show's dramatic Season 17 continues.
Upworthy
'Daderina' holding a baby joins his ballerina daughter on stage to dance her nerves away
Like most people who go viral online, Marc Daniels' rise to social media fame as the internet's favorite "Daderina" was completely unexpected. All he'd thought about in that now-legendary moment was to help and empower his then 2-year-old daughter Bella to get over her stage fright. "Bella was super excited to dance that day. She adored her costume. She loves to dress up so she was in her element. She kept talking about how much she wanted to dance on stage," the father-of-three said, recalling the 2018 incident in an interview with Daily Mail last year. "On the drive to the theatre, we promised to buy the girls ice cream after they finished their dress rehearsal. Unfortunately, the pre-ballet class had to wait about an hour before it was their turn to go on stage. By that point, Bella was ready to leave because her mind was fixed on getting ice cream."
The Hollywood Gossip
Kimberly Menzies Milkshakes Usman, Decides to Go Home on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
The couples were in extremely different places on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 4. Kimberly and Usman aren’t even engaged. And judging from their explosive, milkshake throwing clash, maybe they won’t ever be. Angela throws another screaming fit at Michael. With the visa looming,...
