Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage
Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times
If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Sea-Tac Airport calls weekend wait times 'unacceptable;' more staff coming on to help
DES MOINES, Wash. - FOX 13 viewers reported waiting in line for sometimes up to four hours for TSA screenings at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend, and both Sea-Tac and TSA employees called the wait times "unacceptable." Sea-Tac said three factors contributed to the long lines, which included...
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
Travelers continue to see extended security wait times at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATAC, Wash. — People flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw longer-than-usual security lines for the second day in a row. Travelers were warned of extended wait times around 9:40 a.m. on Monday. At least 56,000 travelers were expected. Travelers on Monday were told to expect wait times of...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials reported that two cars collided on southbound Interstate 5. The crash happened at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle at around 6:23 a.m. The fire department confirmed on their social media handle that one person was taken to the hospital for medical assistance. No additional information regarding...
‘Stay indoors when possible’: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality spreads beyond Seattle
SEATTLE — Air quality sensors in parts of Seattle and beyond are showing that air quality is at “unhealthy” levels, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says people in areas with unhealthy air quality should stay inside when possible. “Near surface...
MyNorthwest.com
New data reveals which Seattle neighborhoods are hit the hardest by car theft
There were nearly one million car thefts in cities across the U.S. in 2021, and trends for 2022 show that number is only going up, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). That goes for Seattle, too. Data from Seattle’s Crime dashboard indicates 4,293 vehicles...
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
Bolt Creek Fire is 95% contained. Smoke continues to drift into Western Washington
The Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County is now 95% contained after charring more than 10,000 acres this month. But it's still burning and pumping out lots of smoke. Part of Highway 2 closed to through traffic between Index and Skykomish. Meanwhile, the smaller Goat Rocks Fire continues to burn...
q13fox.com
Barge arrives to help repair July crash damage at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - The Washington State Ferries has brought in a barge with a crane to start repairs on several offshore structures at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle, including one that was damaged over the summer. In July, the Cathlamet ferry crashed into a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry...
KOMO News
Westbound I-90 closure in Mercer Island ahead, delays into Seattle expected
If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
Passengers already feeling impact of Metro bus route changes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Metro bus passengers are quickly feeling the effects of route changes that just went into effect. King County Metro has put the ax to 200 bus trips, but they insist that still leaves more than 11,000 trips each weekday. Some riders say the changes mean...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
KUOW
'It's kept me alive': Kent residents rely on free farmers market in Walnut Park
For the past seven months on Friday afternoons, residents of Kent’s Walnut Park neighborhood have been able to pick up fresh produce and dry goods from an outdoor market. And it’s all free. The Walnut Park market is one of four free mobile markets in South King County...
KOMO News
Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
Comments / 0