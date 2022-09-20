ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats MDI 7-0

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated MDI 7-0 on Wednesday, September 21st under the lights at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Miah Coffin scored Ellsworth's 1st goal, unassisted with 3:40 gone in the game. With 18:01 left in the Half, Elizabeth Boles found the back of the net, assisted by...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]

One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Washington County Has Its First Distillery

H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
HARRINGTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8

There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

East Machias Mother and Son Among 4 Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A mother and son from East Machias have been arrested, along with two residents of New York, for drug trafficking in Washington County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was 6:30 Wednesday morning when Maine Drug Enforcement agents, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, executed a search warrant on a Jacksonville Road home in East Machias. The warrant was granted as the result of a joint investigation with the Washington County Sheriff's Office that included undercover purchases of drugs from people in the home. This is one of a series of investigations being conducted by the Sheriff's Office that is targeting drug trafficking operations in the county.
EAST MACHIAS, ME
WDEA AM 1370

More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA

A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Henry Has Been Found [UPDATE]

2:20 p.m. PUPDATE - Henry has been located. His owner is heading out to bring him home! Now stay Henry STAY!. Have you seen Henry? Henry lives in Lamoine, but escaped from his home on Tuesday night, September 20th near Marlboro Beach. Henry is a1.5 year old German short haired...
LAMOINE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

