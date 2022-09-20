A mother and son from East Machias have been arrested, along with two residents of New York, for drug trafficking in Washington County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was 6:30 Wednesday morning when Maine Drug Enforcement agents, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, executed a search warrant on a Jacksonville Road home in East Machias. The warrant was granted as the result of a joint investigation with the Washington County Sheriff's Office that included undercover purchases of drugs from people in the home. This is one of a series of investigations being conducted by the Sheriff's Office that is targeting drug trafficking operations in the county.

EAST MACHIAS, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO