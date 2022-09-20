Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats MDI 7-0
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated MDI 7-0 on Wednesday, September 21st under the lights at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Miah Coffin scored Ellsworth's 1st goal, unassisted with 3:40 gone in the game. With 18:01 left in the Half, Elizabeth Boles found the back of the net, assisted by...
Golf Scores – Old Town 172, Orono 190, Ellsworth 193
The Old Town Coyotes Golf Team won the golf match with Orono and Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 21st. Old Town finished with a team round of 172, while Orono carded a 190 just edging Ellsworth who came in the clubhouse with a score of 193. Charlotte Bouchard and Nate Baker,...
Harbor House’s Phelps-Lowe Golf Tournament Needs Sponsors and Golfers for Sunday September 25
The Harbor House in Southwest Harbor is clawing its way back after many of their fundraising activities had been canceled because of their pandemic. They were able to host the Flamingo Festival this past summer, but one major fundraiser is coming up this Sunday, September 25th and they need some help!
Changes to Ellsworth’s Autumn Gold for Saturday, September 24
It's going to be very windy this Saturday, so the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has made some changes for the Autumn Gold activities in Ellsworth this Saturday, September 24th!. Due to high winds forecasted for Saturday, the Union River Boat rides are cancelled, no rescheduled date. The Harborside Food...
The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]
One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth September 15
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
Ellsworth’s First Congregational Church to Resume Public Suppers
Here's a great sign that things may be returning to normal and that the pandemic's grip on society may be easing! The First Congregational Church of Ellsworth is having a Public Supper this Saturday, September 23rd, their 1st since COVID!. There will be 2 seatings, one at 5 p.m. and...
Friends in Action Expanding Senior Lunches to Thursdays in September
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they are expanding and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon effective Thursday, September 15th!
Washington County Has Its First Distillery
H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
Bar Harbor Fire Department Offering FREE Narcan Training – October 5th
The Bar Harbor Fire Department in conjunction with Healthy Acadia is offering a FREE Narcan Training at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5th. The course will be offered at the College of the Atlantic - Davis Center for Human Ecology. You can learn how you can prevent an opioid overdose!...
Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8
There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth Partner with The Grand to Fill The Grand – September 23
On Friday, September 23rd the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth and The Grand in Ellsworth are partnering to help fight hunger in Downeast Maine and hope you will Fill the Grand with non-perishable items!. We all know that many of our friends and neighbors are suffering from food...
6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun 5K Run – September 10
The 6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun Run 5K will be held rain or shine this Saturday September 10th at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Spooky Neon! Come dressed in your favorite costume attire! This family friendly event starts at Downeast Horizons located at 77 Union Street in Ellsworth.
East Machias Mother and Son Among 4 Arrested for Drug Trafficking
A mother and son from East Machias have been arrested, along with two residents of New York, for drug trafficking in Washington County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was 6:30 Wednesday morning when Maine Drug Enforcement agents, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, executed a search warrant on a Jacksonville Road home in East Machias. The warrant was granted as the result of a joint investigation with the Washington County Sheriff's Office that included undercover purchases of drugs from people in the home. This is one of a series of investigations being conducted by the Sheriff's Office that is targeting drug trafficking operations in the county.
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
First National Bank and Others Will Match Donations to the SPCA of Hancock County Up to $15,000
If you love dogs and cats/kittens you might want to reach for your credit card right now and make a donation to help support the SPCA of Hancock County. Right now, First National Bank and other generous donors will match your donation dollar for dollar up to $15,000. That means...
Henry Has Been Found [UPDATE]
2:20 p.m. PUPDATE - Henry has been located. His owner is heading out to bring him home! Now stay Henry STAY!. Have you seen Henry? Henry lives in Lamoine, but escaped from his home on Tuesday night, September 20th near Marlboro Beach. Henry is a1.5 year old German short haired...
