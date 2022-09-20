Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
News Channel 25
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they’re looking for. On September 10th, Granville Davis was found shot to death
dpdbeat.com
The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
fox4news.com
DALLAS - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian on I-30 at Buckner Boulevard. Witnesses tell sheriff's deputies that the man was struck by a gray or silver Audi sedan on Sunday, Sept. 11 at around 9:10 p.m.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
WFAA
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two men who officials say stole guns from a man in an Arlington parking lot have been sentenced to federal prison, Department of Justice officials announced Thursday. Cuedell Javon Henry, 20, and Tyrique Raashad Wesley, 25, were charged in July 2021, and they both pleaded guilty...
EVERMAN, Texas — Police were increasing presence at Everman High School on Thursday after a shooting threat was found on social media, less than a week after authorities said they thwarted a potential shooting at the school's homecoming football game. Authorities were still investigating Thursday morning, but the Everman...
dallasexpress.com
Haltom City Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 1900 block of Bernice Street at around 1:55 a.m. on September 18 concerning a reported shooting. Witnesses told police there was a disturbance outside, and two people had been shot.
FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are investigating officers' use of force during a fight at a high school on Wednesday, officials said. Police said officers assigned to Nimitz High School responded to a fight that broke out between several students in a lunch line. According to police, officers...
Fort Worth killer is going to prison for 15 years in a plea deal that ended his trial yesterday. The jury deciding Damorian Allen’s fate was already deliberating when his lawyers agreed to have Allen plead guilty of murde
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One person is in custody after a high school student was stabbed at school Wednesday in a fight over a girl, Fort Worth Police say. According to the Eagle-Saginaw ISD, a boy at Boswell High School in Fort Worth was stabbed with a small kitchen knife by another boy. Police...
fox4news.com
EVERMAN, Texas - Extra police officers will be at a high school in Everman, south of Fort Worth, after a shooting threat was posted online. Everman ISD said the FBI traced the threat against Everman High School to an Instagram account. They are still investigating to find the person responsible.
Fort Worth Police said at 11:38 a.m. Thursday morning a student notified administrators that one of his classmates was in possession of a gun at Timbercreek High School.
dallasexpress.com
Fort Worth Police reported a man was shot while driving a few miles from his home on Sunday evening. Minutes before 9 p.m., police officers received a report from a residence in the 2200 block of Carruthers Drive that a man had been shot. Officers found the victim with a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A 17-year-old Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested Thursday and is facing a felony and expulsion after being found on the campus with a loaded gun, school and police say. According to a letter sent to staff and obtained by NBC 5, school administrators said they received an...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com.
Nearly three months after a man was gunned down outside a South Oak Cliff convenience store police have found the teenager they’ve been looking for.
