New special mobility bikes make playground more fun & equitable for some Eastern Iowa kids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A group of local kids are getting more access to the first all-inclusive playground in Cedar Rapids. Variety Star Playground at Noelridge Park is built for kids with special needs in mind. It helps them gain strength and independence, while getting equitable...
Rain limits amount of fieldwork Iowa farmers could do last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Widespread rainfall across the state of Iowa resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 18, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Row crop harvest has begun, and other fieldwork included chopping silage, cutting hay, and seeding cover crops. Producers were also preparing equipment and bins for harvest.
Emergency Preparedness Month: Don't rely on outdoor sirens too heavily
Johnson County — September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Johnson County Iowa Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Wilson stresses this month is all about bringing awareness to the importance of being prepared for emergency situations. Now is a great time to start putting together or updating your preparedness kits, and...
Iowa City Climate Fest returns Sept. 21 - Sept 24
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa city Climate fest is returning with several events across Iowa City from September 21 through September 24. Spread across four days and seven different locations, Climate Fest will celebrate all the ways Iowa City residents, businesses, and organizations are taking action to address climate change.
Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
Recovery Community Center opens in Linn County
Cedar Rapids — Linn County's Recovery Community Center (LCRCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their official opening Wednesday evening. LCRCC is led by Crush of Iowa, which provides support to people effected by substance use disorders in recovery. The center opened in June and just finished their 90...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Soul and Blues Festival road closures announced in Iowa City
The City will close multiple streets Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for the Soul and Blues Festival. The annual music and culture festival organized by the Summer of the Arts brings a score of musicians to Downtown Iowa City for a two-day event. For more information about...
Iowa to receive over $5 million to boost high-speed internet in rural communities
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa is set to receive millions of dollars to boost high speed internet in rural communities. The Biden administration announced more than half a billion dollars for 20 states to provide reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to everyone. Iowa will get more than $5...
The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route
MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
Cornell doubles up Coe, evening this year's Bremner Cup standings
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Cornell men's soccer team scored a pair of second half goals on Wednesday night to eke out a 4-2 win over Coe. The Kohawks and Rams are now tied 2-2 in this year's Bremner Cup standings.
Hawkeye hoops to celebrate pair of Big Ten Tournament titles next week
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Both the Iowa men's and women's basketball teams will celebrate their respective Big Ten Tournament Championships next week in downtown Iowa City. The celebration, dubbed "Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown" will take place at the corner of Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue on Friday, September 30.
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight takes nearly 90 veterans to Washington D.C. Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 89 veterans took flight from Cedar Rapids Tuesday morning aboard Eastern Iowa Honor Flight #44. The flight to Washington D.C. left around 7:15 am from the Eastern Iowa Airport. Honor flights give veterans an opportunity to visit monuments and memorials built in...
CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush submits resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The state's second largest school district will soon be looking for a new leader. Cedar Rapids Community School District announced Thursday Superintendent Noreen Bush submitted her resignation, effective at the end of June in 2023. Last week, the District announced Bush was taking a leave...
Cedar Rapids restaurant back open after fire upstairs forces business to briefly evacuate
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to put out a fire above a local restaurant Thursday evening. According to a press release, crews were called to 1203 3rd St. SE just after 5:30 p.m. for a first alarm structure fire in a two-story commercial building. Firefighters arrived...
UPDATE: Marion Public Library announces new opening date
MARION, Iowa — After several delays, another tentative opening date for the new Marion Public Library was announced Thursday. Library officials said they're hoping to have a soft opening by mid-November. The new facility was originally set to open in March of this year, then was moved to July...
SPECIAL REPORT: IA organizations help break barriers for refugees to find employment
DES MOINES, Iowa — April 2022 marks the day, IowaWorks partners with the Bureau of Refugee Services, to create a program assisting refugee's search for employment. "When we come to here this very difficult for us," says Sarah Qadery an Afghan refugee living in Central Iowa. Driving from one...
Horse-drawn buggy hit by car north of Kalona
JOHNON COUNTY, Iowa — A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning just northwest of Kalona. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says both the buggy and vehicle were heading east on 540 Street Southwest. The driver of the vehicle told the sheriff's office his vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun, causing him to collide into the buggy.
Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission recommends solar moratorium
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — This week the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the Linn County Board of Supervisors approve a utility-scale solar moratorium by a vote of 6-0. If the Board of Supervisors approve the moratorium it will be in effect for 12 months, or until the code is changed.
