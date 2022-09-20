ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Rain limits amount of fieldwork Iowa farmers could do last week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Widespread rainfall across the state of Iowa resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 18, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Row crop harvest has begun, and other fieldwork included chopping silage, cutting hay, and seeding cover crops. Producers were also preparing equipment and bins for harvest.
IOWA STATE
Emergency Preparedness Month: Don't rely on outdoor sirens too heavily

Johnson County — September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Johnson County Iowa Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Wilson stresses this month is all about bringing awareness to the importance of being prepared for emergency situations. Now is a great time to start putting together or updating your preparedness kits, and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa City Climate Fest returns Sept. 21 - Sept 24

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa city Climate fest is returning with several events across Iowa City from September 21 through September 24. Spread across four days and seven different locations, Climate Fest will celebrate all the ways Iowa City residents, businesses, and organizations are taking action to address climate change.
IOWA CITY, IA
Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
IOWA STATE
State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
IOWA STATE
Recovery Community Center opens in Linn County

Cedar Rapids — Linn County's Recovery Community Center (LCRCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their official opening Wednesday evening. LCRCC is led by Crush of Iowa, which provides support to people effected by substance use disorders in recovery. The center opened in June and just finished their 90...
LINN COUNTY, IA
The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route

MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
MARION, IA
Hawkeye hoops to celebrate pair of Big Ten Tournament titles next week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Both the Iowa men's and women's basketball teams will celebrate their respective Big Ten Tournament Championships next week in downtown Iowa City. The celebration, dubbed "Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown" will take place at the corner of Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue on Friday, September 30.
IOWA CITY, IA
CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush submits resignation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The state's second largest school district will soon be looking for a new leader. Cedar Rapids Community School District announced Thursday Superintendent Noreen Bush submitted her resignation, effective at the end of June in 2023. Last week, the District announced Bush was taking a leave...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UPDATE: Marion Public Library announces new opening date

MARION, Iowa — After several delays, another tentative opening date for the new Marion Public Library was announced Thursday. Library officials said they're hoping to have a soft opening by mid-November. The new facility was originally set to open in March of this year, then was moved to July...
MARION, IA
Horse-drawn buggy hit by car north of Kalona

JOHNON COUNTY, Iowa — A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning just northwest of Kalona. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says both the buggy and vehicle were heading east on 540 Street Southwest. The driver of the vehicle told the sheriff's office his vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun, causing him to collide into the buggy.
KALONA, IA
Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
IOWA STATE
Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission recommends solar moratorium

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — This week the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the Linn County Board of Supervisors approve a utility-scale solar moratorium by a vote of 6-0. If the Board of Supervisors approve the moratorium it will be in effect for 12 months, or until the code is changed.
LINN COUNTY, IA

