Read full article on original website
April Ackerman
2d ago
This poor family have been having this man continually hurt them. This woman needs help so that she doesn't let him back in after he gets out again.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on Assault Charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 1500 block of Highway 105 in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Moises A. Vasquez, 49 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
FORMER COLLEGE STATION BAR OWNER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR WIRE FRAUD
A Bryan man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud. 46-year-old Keith Anton Johnson, who formerly owned the Southerns bar and nightclub in College Station, was ordered on Monday to serve a 14-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. According to...
KBTX.com
Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim of a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said. The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Woman For The Second Time In Four Months For Driving With An Invalid License
A Bryan police officer watching a car drive through a parking lot Monday during the midnight hour to avoid a red light leads to the arrest of the driver who has multiple driving convictions. Online records show this is the second time in four months that 19 year old Marqushia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT
A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Texas A&M PD: reports of ‘date rape drugs’ being used at on-campus tailgating party
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Police Department issued two crime alerts Tuesday stating they had received information regarding the use of “date rape drugs” at an on-campus pre-game fraternity tailgating party Sept. 17. The use of incapacitating agents (date rape drugs) is an aggravated assault per the Clery Act., officials said. According […]
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 8:30, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Officer Morong responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to suspicious person report. After investigation, Ruben Valencia Lopez, 43 of Brenham, was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. Lopez was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Washington County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Reports Gunfire Inside A Bryan Apartment Injures One And Results In One Arrest
Gunfire inside a west Bryan apartment complex Sunday during the two a.m. hour resulted in a man going to the hospital and another man going to jail. According to the Bryan police arrest report, when 27 year old Hugo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. saw an officer with a rifle, Quintero dropped to his knees and put his hands into air.
schulenburgsticker.com
SPD arrests three in pair of busts
Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest A Hit And Run Suspect
TOMBALL, TX -- On September 17, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a single vehicle hit and run crash in the 26899 block of Tomball Pkwy. Upon arriving, it was discovered that the suspect struck a concrete barrier, causing county property damage. Deputies searched the area and...
wtaw.com
Former College Station Nightclub Owner Punished For Illegally Receiving A Pandemic Payroll Protection Program Loan
A Bryan man who pleaded guilty in federal court six months ago learned his punishment this week for making fraudulent statements to obtain pandemic loans for his College Station nightclub. According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Houston, 46 year old Keith Johnson admitted that he lied on multiple documents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 26-year-old man was shot twice by a College Station police officer Monday morning after he reportedly charged an officer while armed with a hatchet. Around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, a 911 call came in asking for an ambulance to be sent to a house...
wtaw.com
Armed Man Shot by CSPD Officer
A 26 year-old College Station man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a College Station police officer Monday morning. Just before 6 a.m., College Station police responded to a residence on Bellerive Bend Drive, in the Pebble Creek neighborhood, after multiple 911 calls. Police Chief Billy Couch...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 6:10, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 105 East for a license plate violation and made contact with the driver, Jakiedra Andrews, 38 of Brenham. Andrews was found to be operating with an invalid license with previous convictions and was found to have outstanding Brenham Municipal Court warrants for her arrest. Andrews was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, an Unrestrained Child, and Expired Registration as well as four Municipal Warrants for 3 counts of Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KWTX
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street. Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment
HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
UPDATE: 26-year-old man shot twice by College Station officer
A 26-year-old College Station man was shot twice by a single officer responding to several 911 calls of the man being violent towards his family, said police.
wtaw.com
Bryan Fire Investigators At The Scene Of A House Fire Where A Man Was Found Dead
Bryan firefighters responding to a house fire Wednesday night found when they got inside, a man who was dead. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett said 9-1-1 received multiple calls from neighbors around the home near 22nd and Pierce, which is north and west of Sue Haswell Park. Burnett said the...
Comments / 2