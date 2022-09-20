ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD searching for suspects on bikes in multiple cases

By Curt Sprang
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve multiple crimes with suspects who rode bicycles to or from the scenes. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

All of the crimes happened with a six week period. Police released surveillance footage of all four suspects. So far, police have not said whether any of the cases are releated.

The first happened in August in the 700 block of North Lopez. According to police, a man on a bicycle got into some sort of an argument with people walking in the area. At one point, the man pulls a gun and fires it. Nobody got hurt.

Then on August 31 in the 6,000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, a man is accused of riding up to a car on a bicycle, implying he had a gun, and then stealing the car. This is the only case we’re mentioning in which the suspect didn’t also make his escape on a bike.

The third case happened on September 2 at a business on Freret Street. After getting into a brawl with a worker, a man is seen leaving with a bag full of cigarette cartons and leaving on a bicycle.

Finally, the NOPD is trying to find a man who is accused of punching and cutting someone during a fight in the 800 block of Burgundy Street. Surveillance footage also shows him on a bicycle.

If you can help police solve any of the cases we’re reporting tonight, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

